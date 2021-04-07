Puebla: Maxi Araujo believes that it is easier for Uruguayans to get to Europe from Mexico

Football player Maximiliano Araujo of the Puebla Club in the MX League, assured that it is easier for Uruguayan footballers to emigrate to European football from MexicoThat is why there is a large number of elements of your country in Aztec lands.

The Mexican League is beautiful, competitive, from here you will have more opportunities to go to Europe or to the great leagues of the world than from the Uruguayan one, “Maximiliano Araujo explained at a press conference.

The extreme midfielder spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he assured that the Mexican League is very competitive and beautiful, so for many Uruguayans it is preferable to play in the MX League than in their country.

It has taken me a bit to adapt to the altitude of Mexican soccer, I have worked hard, but that is what foreigners are most afraid of, the altitude here. Luckily we can work a lot, have a lot of minutes, “said the Uruguayan.

Maximiliano Araujo came to Mexican football from Montevideo Wanderers, along with other teammates from his country’s Under-23 team, such as defender Manuel Gularte and Sebastián Cáceres in search of the European dream.

