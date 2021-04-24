Puebla: Fans explode the VAR for “helping” the Pumas

The Strip of Puebla received this Day 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League to the Pumas of the UNAM, in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, in a duel that was filled with controversy in the first half for a possible penalty for Camoteros.

At minute 22, Alan Mozo tried to lower a center so that Alfredo Talavera controlled the ball, however, ended up hitting the ball with his hand and the whistler sanctioned a penalty in favor of the Stripe.

However, Oscar Mejía was called by the VAR to review the play and ended up reversing his decision, since Mozo would have hit the ball first with his chest, so the second contact on the arm is not marked with the new rule .

This decision caused a lot of annoyance in social networks, since the Puebla fans claimed that the ball hit Alan Mozo’s hand, in an action where it took up more space than normal.

For me it was a Mozo penalty. – José Eduardo (@Jose_chico_fut) April 24, 2021

What a controversy about the possible hand of Mozo! The VAR ruled that it was not a criminal offense for Oscar Mejía. – Edwin Villalobos (@ EdwingiovanniV5) April 24, 2021

The intention of Mozo to put his hand in so that the ball does not go away is even notorious … By God! – Kevin Cheva ️⚽ (@ChevaKevin) April 24, 2021

Waiter lowers the ball badly, his hands are stretched out … and it’s not a penalty? – Antonio Valle (@Antonio_Valle) April 24, 2021

There is already theft against @ClubPueblaMX, of course criminal, Mozo had no need to stretch his arm so much – SunBoy (@RealSmartmouthD) April 24, 2021

