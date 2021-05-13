Puebla: Fans explode against VAR of course out of place in Atlas goal

Los Rojinegros del Atlas beat the Puebla Strip 1-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, with a score by Jairo Torres that generated quite a lot of controversy on social networks.

At minute 59, in a play where several rebounds were presented on the outskirts of the Strip area, Jairo Torres ended up receiving the ball at the height of the penalty spot to stand in front of Anthony Silva and score the only goal of the match.

Also read: Toluca FC: Hernán Cristante highlighted the work of his team in the first leg vs Cruz Azul

At the time of the repetition, it seemed that part of the body of the Rojinegros player was ahead, however, Luis Enrique Santander did not go to the VAR to review the play and gave the goal for good.

This decision angered the fans of the Strip and users on social networks, who pointed out that the arbitration hurt Puebla because Torres’ goal must have been marked as out of place.

So why was the penalty in favor of Toluca and the Atlas goal not reviewed? How are you going to justify your brother @apbcarter and his henchmen when they don’t use the tools and the VAR not to intervene in dubious plays? They hurt Cruz Azul and Puebla https://t.co/CsNRtgJK17 – Salvador Hinojosa C (@ Emmanuell7) May 13, 2021

The rule is not to use the VAR now that errors do matter ???

He robbed Puebla in the Atlas goal and robbed Cruz Azul in the Toluca prison. Let’s see if Grupo Pachuca does not get its hands tomorrow against América as well. – Bobuardo (@ JorgeVald8vinos) May 13, 2021

They also robbed Puebla

And the Var? Fine, thanks. – Leonardo del Capricho (@LeonSandovalll) May 13, 2021

And the VAR? ♂️ Claim Tío Puebla and maybe they win it at the table – DanielPérez (@daniel_percv) May 13, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content