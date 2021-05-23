Puebla fans do not lose faith and receive the team in a spectacular way before the game (VIDEO)

The Cruz Azul Machine expects a rival for the final of the Guardianes 2021 and will come out of the winner between the Puebla Strip and Santos Laguna to be defined this afternoon on the Cuauhtémoc field and although the task for the camotero team is complicated, the fans will not stop encouraging.

Despite going down 3-0 on the aggregate scoreboard, the Puebla fans have faith in the team and have made it known by welcoming the club upon their arrival at the Stadium.

Also read: Pep Guardiola confirms that ‘Kun’ Agüero will play for FC Barcelona with Lionel Messi

Hundreds of fans gathered on the outskirts of Cuauhtémoc to receive and support the team, who are tasked with winning by 3 goals or more if Santos scores.

With drums and chants, the fans showed themselves as fans of a large team and they hope that Nicolás Larcamón’s team will leave everything on the field.

A 3-0 would give the pass to Puebla and if they receive a goal, they must win by a difference of 4 goals, which seems like a difficult but not impossible task.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content