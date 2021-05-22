Puebla: Diego de Buen’s message that excites the fans of the Strip

After being beaten 3-0 by Santos Laguna in the first leg of the Clausura 2021 semifinals, the Puebla Strip will now look for the “heroic” in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, to overcome the result and access the grand final.

Prior to the return match, Diego de Buen, a midfielder from the Strip, sent a message through his social networks, which made all Enfranjados dream of the comeback against the Laguna team.

Also read: Liga MX punishes Hidalgo Stadium with a veto for overcrowding in Pachuca vs Cruz Azul

“Unfortunate who does not suffer adversity in life, because he will not be able to discover all his resources, nor will he know what he is capable of, nor who he really is.” Seneca We all trust, we all want and together we will achieve the comeback on Sunday. Let’s strip ”

“Unfortunate who does not suffer adversity in life, because he will not be able to discover all his resources, nor will he know what he is capable of, or who he really is. Seneca

We all trust, we all want and together we will achieve the comeback on Sunday. Let’s strip pic.twitter.com/CFgMylq4T4 – Diego de Buen Juárez (@DiegoDBuen) May 22, 2021

Puebla need to win by three goals in the second leg against Santos Laguna if they want to reach the final.

However, if the Warriors score a goal, the Strip must win by a difference of 4 goals (5-1, 6-2, 7-3), because the global tie would give the Laguneros the pass for the goal. visitor.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: