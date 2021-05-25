Puebla: Diego de Buen thanked the support of the fans in the return leg against Santos Laguna

The Puebla Strip was eliminated in the semifinals of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, after failing to overcome a 3-0 against Santos Laguna, in a tie that ended 3-1 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Although the goal was not achieved, the fans of the Strip made themselves feel at home and Diego de Buen, Puebla midfielder, dedicated a message of thanks through his social networks.

“Incredible return to @ClubPueblaMX. We build on the basis of believing, wanting and dreaming. There is no defeat when everything is left. We will be back for more. Thank you fans, thank you fringe “

Along with this Tweet, De Buen also published one of the images of the reception of the fans to the team on the outskirts of Cuauhtémoc, where you can see the great atmosphere that existed before the semifinals back.

