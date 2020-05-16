Mexico City.- In a virtual press conference the National Union of Parents (UNPF), through its national president, Leonardo García Camarena, accused that the Puebla Congress, it sent a terrible signal to its citizens and to the entire country.

By making decisions by steaming, without taking into account all the actors, in addition to violating the rights of individuals, the freedom of education, teaching and academic and they fell into the totalitarian temptation to pass excessive rules that pave the way for erasing private education from the map.

For this reason the UNPF call on all the states of the country so that the homologation of their education laws retakes the fundamental of the federal reform but watch in their states for children’s right to authentic learning.

The Poblano Congress makes an offense to the democracy and an attack to the freedom of education.

In another order of ideas, we want give our appreciation to the children, their parents and their teachers for this great effort that they continue to make throughout this time of “stay home”.

The UNFP highlighted that with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been discovered that the school model should not be the same.

The pandemic has made it clear that we need a technological infrastructure for learning online, a model of emotional health for students in which the ability to get up in the face of failure becomes a rule of life.

If parents have managed to balance digital learning activities with activities without screens, that the new educational system takes advantage of this great availability of parents to support them not only in the learning of their children, but in the suggestions of content and processes of educational improvement.

The UNPF requested an effective communication system both from the educational authorities to teachers and from teachers to parents and their children.

The time has come for the improvement of the national educational system, but based on the truth of reality. Because, according to PISA, only 30% of Mexican students had internet access in 2018.

How is that in two years we achieved 90% ?, lying or deceiving ourselves, it is useless, he concluded.

