Puebla beats Mazatlán at home 3-1

04/03/2021 at 05:45 CEST

The Puebla added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him Mazatlan this saturday in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium. The Puebla came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 4-4 ​​in the last duel played against the Toluca. On the visitors’ side, the Mazatlan he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the America. After the game, the Puebla team is fourth, while the Mazatlan he is eleventh at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Mazatlan team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Giovanni Augusto in the 16th minute. The Puebla team tied thanks to a goal with a maximum penalty of Santiago Ormeno just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

In the second half came the goal for him Puebla, who traced the game with a bit of Salvador Reyes at 64 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which increased the score through a goal from Maximiliano Araújo at 72 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final score of 3-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Puebla who entered the game were Maximiliano Araújo, Daniel Alvarez placeholder image, Gustavo Ferrareis, Guillermo Martinez and Lucas maia replacing Juan Pablo Segovia, Omar fernandez, Amaury Escoto, Santiago Ormeno and George Corral, while changes in the Mazatlan They were Mario osuna, Ricardo Gutierrez, Roberto Meraz and Rodrigo Millar, who entered to replace Jose Ortiz, Camilo Da Silva, Luis mendoza and Lorenzo Reyes.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: two yellow cards to the Puebla, specifically to Juan Pablo Segovia and Omar fernandez and four to Mazatlan (Nicolas Vikonis, Nicolas Diaz, Fernando Aristeguieta and Roberto Meraz). Also, there was a red card to Nicolas Vikonis (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

With this defeat, after finishing the match, the Mazatlan he ranked eleventh in the table with 14 points. The Puebla, meanwhile, reached fourth place with 20 points.

On the following day of the Liga MX de Clausura, both the Mazatlan As the Puebla will play a new game away from home against him Tijuana and the Pachuca respectively.