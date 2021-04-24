Puebla and Pumas UNAM split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/24/2021

On at 05:00 CEST

The Puebla and the Pumas UNAM tied at zero in the duel held this Saturday in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The Puebla He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Saint Louis away from home (1-4) and the other in front of Pachuca away (1-3) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. Regarding the visiting team, the Pumas UNAM reaped a zero draw against him UANL Tigers, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Puebla team was placed in third position, while the Pumas UNAM, for his part, is eleventh at the end of the game.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The technician of the Puebla, Nicolas Larcamon, gave entry to the field to Guillermo Martinez, Daniel Alvarez Lopez placeholder image Y Gustavo Ferrareis replacing Santiago Ormeño, Maximiliano Araújo Y George Corral, while on the part of the Pumas UNAM, Andres Lillini replaced Angel garcia, Juan Iturbe Y Carlos Gutierrez for Sebastian Saucedo, Gabriel Torres placeholder image Y Fabio Enrique Alvarez placeholder image.

In the match there were a total of three yellow cards only for the Coyoacan team. Specifically, the referee showed three yellow cards to Erik Lira, Alan Mozo Y Facundo waller.

With this tie, the Puebla it was placed in the third position of the table with 27 points. For his part, Pumas UNAM with this point he was in eleventh position with 18 points at the end of the match.

The next day the Puebla team will play away from home against the Santos Laguna, Meanwhile he Pumas UNAM will seek victory in his stadium against him America.