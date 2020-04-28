In continuity with the actions of the National Agricultural Zoning Program for Climate Risk (Zarc), the ordinances that approved the Zarc for the culture of beans 1st harvest for 14 states were published in the Official Gazette. This year, the publication of the ordinances was anticipated to allow rural producers, technical assistance, financial agents, insurance companies and other entities that use Zarc’s indications to have more time for planning the harvest.

Zarc indicates the best planting windows by municipality, type of soil, at three risk levels: 20%, 30% and 40%. Cultivars classified by groups of homogeneous characteristics are also disclosed, according to the number of days from emergence to physiological maturation.

The information can be accessed through the website of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply.

Production

According to Conab, in its monitoring of the Brazilian harvest of April 2020, the production of beans 1st season of the 2019/2020 season was 1.07 million tons. In the first harvest of this year, the area is estimated at 926.5 thousand hectares, the cultivation of water beans occupies 70% of the total area cultivated with beans.

App

Farmers and other agribusiness agents can access Zarc’s official information through tablets and smartphones, a tool used to guide the federal government’s agricultural policy programs. The Zarc Plantio Certo mobile app, developed by Embrapa Informática Agropecuária (Campinas / SP), is available on the Android system.

Zarc

The zoning has the objective of reducing the risks related to climatic problems and allows the producer to identify the best time to plant, taking into account the region of the country, the culture and the different types of soils.

The agrometeorological model considers elements that directly influence the development of agricultural production such as temperature, rainfall, relative humidity, occurrence of frosts, water available in the soil, water demand for crops and geographical elements (altitude, latitude and longitude).

Farmers who follow Zarc’s recommendations are less subject to climate risks and they can also benefit from the Agricultural Activity Guarantee Program (Proagro) and the Rural Insurance Premium (PSR) Subsidy Program. Many financial agents only release rural credit for crops in zoned areas.

Zarc was first published in the 1996 harvest for wheat. Today it includes the 26 states and the Federal District, including more than 40 cultures.

AgroclimatePRO

