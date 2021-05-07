Published a manual of recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of Functional Movement Disorders

Share

The Movement Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) has just published the “Manual of Recommendations for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Functional Movement Disorders”. Led by Drs. Isabel Pareés and Pablo Mir, and prepared thanks to the participation of more than 50 Spanish neurologists with experience in this field, it is about one of the first papers on functional neurological disorders (TNF) that has been published within a European neurological society.

“Traditionally, patients with some type of TNF have been wandering between the Neurology and Psychiatry services without either of the two specialties taking full responsibility for their management and follow-up. But the truth is that TNFs, especially those that fall within the field of movement disorders, have a high prevalence in neurology consultations: in Spanish centers up to 9% of the consultations with neurologists have been for this reason, and in specialized consultations for Movement Disorders they can account for up to 20% of the cases evaluated. For this reason, the SEN saw the need to prepare this document to try to improve the care of these patients, given the degree of disability and the consumption of health and social resources that they may need ”, explains Dr. Diego Santos, Coordinator of the Movement Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Neurology Society.

In this way, in the “Manual of Recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of Functional Movement Disorderss “summarizes the Current recommendations from the latest scientific literature to address functional movement disorders, carry out the diagnostic process, communicate it to the patient and develop a coordinated treatment plan with other specialties from the Neurology consultation.

Patients with functional movement disorders may have any known movement disorder (often: tremor, dystonia, slowness of movement or gait disturbance, or a combination of all of these) due to a disturbance of the nervous system, but with the peculiarity that the cause is not a neurological disease, nor is it generated voluntarily, so they do not find alterations in the medical tests that are carried out. For this reason, these disorders have been classically associated with stress or with an underlying emotional difficulty. In addition, the fact that the medical tests carried out are normal generates many difficulties in finding a diagnosis, which in general implies persistence or worsening of physical symptoms, in addition to uncertainty and anguish in patients and their families.

In Spain it is estimated that 0.2-2% of the population suffers from some type of functional neurological disorder and functional movement disorders are among the most common causes of neurological disability; since in addition to the movement disorder they suffer, up to 76% of patients have pain in the affected area and up to 50% describe this pain as severe and extreme.

Approximately 10% of the cases of movement disorders diagnosed each year in Spain correspond to a functional movement disorder and most commonly affect young adults, the elderly and children. Functional movement disorders in children are more frequent after 10 years (less than 13% present them before that age).

On the other hand, up to 74% of patients have two symptoms together. In addition, in 10-15% of cases, patients are associated with another type of disorder, generally a neurological disease, which makes their diagnosis even more difficult. For this reason, some studies suggest that up to 61% of patients could have a wrong diagnosis.

“Despite all these data, the assumption continues to exist in the medical community that TNFs are not ‘real’, that patients with functional symptoms are simulating, or that the doctor’s job should only be to rule out other pathologies, in Instead of enhancing the positive diagnosis and initiating the therapeutic plan in each patient. We trust that this document will be of help to residents, clinical neurologists and all health professionals who have to make diagnostic or therapeutic decisions about these patients. And we also hope that it will help to promote not only the clinical interest in these enigmatic disorders but also the scientific one and promote multidisciplinary collaborations, so necessary in this field ”, emphasizes Dr. Diego Santos.

The “Manual of Recommendations for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Functional Movement Disorders” can be consulted free of charge in: https://getm.sen.es/pdf/2021/GUIA_TMF_2020_2021.pdf