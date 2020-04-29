The publication of new targets for the acquisition of decarbonization credits (Cbios) by fuel distributors, which are part of RenovaBio, should occur by July, estimated this Wednesday the director of the Department of Biofuels of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Miguel Ivan Lacerda Oliveira.

The goals of RenovaBio, Brazil’s national biofuels policy, were revised due to the coronavirus crises and the fall in international oil prices, which affected the entire fuel chain.

“Until the month of July we will have the publication of these goals”, stated Oliveira during participation in a webinar promoted by the consultancy Datagro. “That way we will have space for them to be built,” he added.

Initially, the goal was to acquire 28.7 million Cbios this year.

Without giving further details, Oliveira anticipated that a percentage for the first four months of 2020 will be excluded from the new target calculation. “We will calculate (also) what is the impact of the Otto cycle and the diesel cycle,” he said.

During the beginning of this year, the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Brazil triggered measures of social isolation that reduced the use of ethanol.

On Wednesday, Unica, the entity that represents sugar cane mills in Brazil, said that “the drastic drop” in demand for fuels, the retractions in oil prices and the fall in sugar prices already impact the sectoral billing.

In the first half of April alone, revenue from the sale of ethanol fell by almost 50% compared to the values ​​recorded in the same period in 2019, pointed out Unica.

