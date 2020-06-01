Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to prevent flooding in this rainy season, the Public Works and Services staff continues with the cleaning works in storm drains, sewers and drains, reported Rael Rivera Castro, head of said Directorate.

He explained that these actions began in February on the instructions of the Municipal President Manuel Guillermo Chapman Moreno, and so far they have carried out work in 850 storm drains and sewers, giving priority to the most critical points where the greatest amount of water from rain.

“From February 3, by instructions of President Manuel Guillermo Chapman Moreno, he instructed us to start now with the cleaning of the storm mouth, sewers and drains that evacuate the city’s rainwater, in the mouths of storm and sewer we carry a total of 850, including the main ones, they are around 215, which are where we collect the most amount of water, ”Rivera Castro reported.

He said that they are working in agreement with the Taxtes Module to clean the Juárez drain, so he called on the population to keep these places clean since they continue to find garbage, they have even found chairs and tires, which could cause blockages in critical points.

Rael Rivera Castro, head of the Public Works Directorate

“Right now we continue with the cleaning of the Juárez drain, in agreement with the Taxtes Module, we started at the height of the Centenario and Zacatecas boulevard and we continue right now upstream of the drain, where we are cleaning along with the module, our trucks and the module put the machine, and exhorting the citizens to clean, when it is clean help us not to contaminate it, “said Rael Rivera.

He mentioned that the Public Works Directorate has worked on cleaning approximately 4 thousand linear meters of channels that discharge rainwater, in addition to having a meeting with the Santa Rosa Module and it could be next Wednesday that they have an agreement for cleaning the Mochicahui drain.

He added that in the Valle del Carrizo, in the drain that runs parallel to Calle Cero, maintenance was also carried out, as well as in other communities in the municipality that have critical points.

It may interest you:

Discounts on vehicle procedures in Sinaloa extend until June 30

El Fuerte has a trained police corporation: Leonel Vea

They commemorate Navy Day at Nacional Topolobampo

.