Public support for Britney Spears means little in court

The mighty plea of Britney Spears for a judge to end the guardianship that has controlled her life since 2008 sparked compassion and outrage from fans, celebrities who side with her and even casual observers who say the singer deserves her independence.

But lawyers dealing with these matters say the speech itself may not have helped her through the legal process, which will be long and arduous.

When Britney spoke, the world listened. That was amazing, ” said family law attorney Peter Walzer. Now, I doubt that the judge will buy it and let her out of guardianship. ”

With her passionate and at times emotional speech Wednesday before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, Spears spoke for the first time in 13 years in a public hearing about guardianship, which he described as ‘abusive’ and ‘stupid’. The curatorship was enacted when the singer, haunted by paparazzi and press surveillance while debuting as a mother, suffered a very public mental health crisis in 2008.

Spears reviewed the speech in an Instagram post Thursday, apologizing “for pretending I’ve been fine the last two years.”

I did it for my pride and because I was ashamed to reveal what was happening to me, ” he said, then added: Believe it or not, pretending to be okay has helped me. ”

In court, Spears said she has been forced to continue using an intrauterine device for contraception and to take other medications, prevented her from marrying or having more children and has not allowed her to use her own money. She disowned her father and the other people who control her.

The speech was compelling for the same reasons that it can be problematic for the court. Spears spoke very quickly, often in rude terms, and could seem out of control as she recounted the injustices and emotional turmoil they have caused her.

It just seems to me that his court appearance did him no favors, ” said David Glass, a family law attorney and doctor of psychology. The words came out like bullets. He oscillated rapidly between thoughts and ideas. She also admitted to being depressed and crying all the time. I’m not his psychologist, but these are things that potentially point to him being mentally ill. ”

The judge was virtually unfazed during the dramatic performance, and limited himself to calling Spears’ speech ‘brave’. It is unclear how much Penny has heard before, either during Spears’ previous speeches to the court in closed sessions or in the numerous sealed documents filed in the case.

The court did not say ‘I disagree with you’ or ‘I am concerned about you’ or ‘I am disappointed that these issues have not come before me,’ ” Glass said.

There is evidence that Penny takes Spears’ views into account in her decisions.

The judge recently appointed wealth management firm Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator of Spears’ finances, but kept her father James Spears as a co-conservator against his wishes. And Penny has held court hearings like Wednesday’s increasingly public and left more documents unsealed since Spears pushed for more transparency in the case last year.

If the guardianship is not terminated, Penny could modify it to make it more acceptable to Spears and ororder an immediate investigation into some of the allegations.

I would be alarmed if I were the judge, ” said Sarah Wentz, an attorney who specializes in estates and guardianships.

I would find out as soon as possible if there are things that we should review or correct, so that the court can see if there are no human rights violations. ”

Penny has plenty of room to make changes that don’t end the guardianship entirely.

What they can do is try to come up with a plan that meets your goals and desires in every way possible, so that you only have a few things to check, ” Wentz said. It doesn’t have to be a kind of all-inclusive. ”

Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, said that despite his client’s pleas for Penny to end the guardianship, the singer has not even asked him to petition to do so. Before Wednesday’s presentation, she said she made no attempt to “monitor, filter or edit” her client’s words.

That likely meant that while he felt compelled to pass on Spears’s request to speak, he didn’t necessarily agree with her approach.

That’s why attorneys don’t like their clients talking a lot, ” said family law attorney Chris Melcher. We know what to say and how to say it. Sometimes what the client says can really backfire and end up proving the other party’s case. ”

Melcher said a different strategy could have been more effective.

I think it would be best for her to have a calm demeanor, recognition of her past problems and acceptance of previous court decisions, ” he said.

That was the strategy Ingham adopted in recent requests from Spears to try to get her father out and gain more control. Those documents acknowledged that the guardianship did a lot of good in its early days, as it vigorously defended a change and said it reserved the right to eventually terminate it.

One thing that certainly will not happen is the termination of the guardianship, as Spears requested, without further evaluation of her.

A petition to terminate the conservatorship, which Ingham said he could file soon, would be just the beginning of a process that places the burden on Spears to prove her competence.

It is up to Britney or another interested person to convince the court that it must end, ” Melcher said. This is not a voluntary process where she can just walk out the door. ”

