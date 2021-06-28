Public support for Britney Spears means little in court – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Britney Spears’ powerful plea to a judge to end the guardianship that has controlled her life since 2008 sparked compassion and outrage from fans, celebrities who side with her, and even casual observers who say the singer deserves her independence.

But lawyers dealing with these matters say the speech itself may not have helped her through the legal process, which will be long and arduous.

“When Britney spoke, the world listened. That was incredible, ”said family law attorney Peter Walzer.

“Now, I doubt that the judge will buy it and let her out of guardianship.”

With her passionate and at times emotional speech Wednesday before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, Spears spoke for the first time in 13 years at a public hearing on guardianship, which she called “abusive” and “stupid.” The curatorship was enacted when the singer, haunted by paparazzi and press surveillance while debuting as a mother, suffered a very public mental health crisis in 2008.

Spears reviewed the speech in an Instagram post Thursday, apologizing “for pretending I’ve been fine the last two years.”

“I did it for my pride and because I was ashamed to reveal what was happening to me,” he said, then added:

“Believe it or not, pretending I’m fine has helped me.”

In court, Spears said she has been forced to continue using an intrauterine device for contraception and to take other medications, prevented her from marrying or having more children and has not allowed her to use her own money. She disowned her father and the other people who control her.

The speech was compelling for the same reasons that it can be problematic for the court. Spears spoke very quickly, often in rude terms, and could seem out of control as she recounted the injustices and emotional turmoil they have caused her.