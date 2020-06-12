The IMF has calculated at 10 trillion dollars (8.8 trillion euros) the fiscal stimuli approved by all the countries of the world to face the coronavirus. However, he believes that a greater effort will still be necessary given the magnitude of the crisis.

The fund’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva He said that “given the severity of this crisis, more significant efforts are essential.” For the head of the IMF, this includes the necessary measures to avoid permanent damage to the economy due to job losses and greater inequality.

According to the IMF, the crisis will push 100 million people into extreme poverty

The IMF has said that this “calamity” of the covid 19 pandemic is going to cause a significant increase in income inequality, which could erase the progress made in recent years. According to IMF estimates, the crisis will push 100 million more people into extreme poverty.

According to Georgieva, it is necessary to increase public investment in national health systems to prevent new pandemics, as well as to improve social safety nets and strengthen ‘green’ infrastructures. Investing in improving access to “quality” child care services will also help boost growth by improving women’s participation in the labor market.

Unbanked population

Georgieva’s recipes also include improving access to finance for the unbanked through the use of technology. Although at this point the managing director has also warned that it will be necessary to improve competition, increase consumer protection and fight against money laundering.

Likewise, the IMF has assured that there is room to carry out fiscal reforms. “Some advanced and developing countries could raise the marginal rate of income taxes without slowing growth,” said Georgieva, who also recommended that countries ensure that tax systems tax an appropriate share of the profits of “Winners of the crisis”.