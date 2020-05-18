Bibb County authorities are conducting an investigation after receiving a call from a public sex incident Police found a woman dead Investigators found a 55-year-old man involved in the incident

Police find woman dead in public sex incident call. As reported by the AJC newspaper, Bibb County authorities in the state of Georgia are conducting an investigation after receiving a call from a public sex incident that led to the discovery of a woman’s body.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, this investigation was conducted Sunday morning at the Daybreak Day Resource Center on Walnut Street in Macon.

The Daybreak Center provides help to the homeless, according to the organization’s website.

A person who called the 911 hotline complained that “two people were having sex in public on the front steps” of the shelter, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the report to be accurate: Kenny Obyran Whitehead, 55, was on top of a woman’s body.

Investigators identified Kenny Obyran Whitehead, 55, as the person who was involved in the act, and when asked to dress, they found the woman was not responding.

The sheriff’s office reported that “the emergency services determined that the woman had long since died” and the cause of her death is under investigation: “It does not appear that foul play was a factor.”

Kenny Obyran Whitehead was charged with necrophilia and booked into the Bibb County Jail without bond.

Lastly, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office number, 478-751-7500, was given in case anyone has more information about this incident.

Public sex among the elderly: 6 people arrested for obscene behavior in forests of Conneticut

In a Connecticut conservation area, 6 people between the ages of 62 and 85 were detained. The reason: Sexual charges. The events occurred in the “Grace Richardson” forest in Fairfield, where 5 men and an 85-year-old woman were arrested for carrying out public sex and breaking the peace.

In a CT Post report, the arrest was made after receiving reports that lewd and sexual activities were taking place at the Congress Street Morehouse Highway intersection. Likewise, the police claimed to have received several complaints of indecent behavior in the area.

The “Grace Richardson” area, where the events occurred, was formerly an 87-acre private lot that became part of the city since 1966. The rest of the plot was converted into a golf course and open public space. .

Through the media the names of those involved in the crime of public sex were released:

Daniel Dobbins 67 years old.

Otto D. Williams, 62.

Charles L. Ardito, 75 years old.

Jhon Linartz, 62 years old.

Richard Butler, 82.

Joyce Butler, 85.

Despite the facts recorded, the authorities released those involved in the sexual incident on the promise of appearing in court. More has not yet set a date, according to the official statement.

