Since the first case of Covid-19 in Nicaragua was confirmed on March 18, parents gradually decided to stop sending their children to school. Attendance for the first days of April was quite “sparse”, between three to five students in the primary grades and 10 to 12 in secondary.

But 50 days after the first case of the new coronavirus was reported in the country, and despite the notorious absence, teachers continue to feel in “limbo” about what will happen to classes, only with the certainty that every day, When they leave their homes, they expose their lives and those of their families to the contagion of Covid-19.

“We are very concerned about the health of us, of our family. This is stressful to be like this, they are risking our health, “said a high school teacher from a public school in District V, who asked us to omit his name for fear of retaliation from the dictatorship.

LA PRENSA consulted five teachers from public schools in Managua and one from Tipitapa, and they agreed on the fear that exists in the educational community, who are forced to go to work in order to support their families.

«What we do is to be protected. If you see us, most of us walk with masks, with gloves, with a sweater, with a cap and dark glasses for prevention. This is how we are, and we ask ourselves, if the students are not coming, why do they risk us, but if we do not come, they run us, “said a primary school teacher from another public school in Managua.

Public schools have chosen to maintain a deferred schedule for preschool, elementary, and high school and avoid crowds, however, student attendance is very low. LA PRENSA / O MAVARRETE

Another teacher stated that in the school where she works, most of the teachers are women. Educators live alarmed by the situation and often even have to control their nerves. «As they are afraid to walk in the street, they hear alarming news, that there are more cases (of contagion), they keep the nerves upset. There are teachers who are seen to be very vulnerable, “said the third grade teacher.

This same situation was exposed by a teacher from Tipitapa, who pointed out that the nerves are altered more when there are rumors of a case of contagion in that place.

At the Central American level, countries such as Honduras, El Salvador or Costa Rica have taken the measure of suspending classes to mitigate the spread of the virus, however, Nicaragua refuses to adopt it, despite warnings from health specialists, that these days will be crucial for the country.

Classes focus on reviews

The notorious absence of students has caused the Ministry of Education (Mined) to guide teachers to continue strengthening. In other words, the study plan remains stagnant, despite the fact that they have entered the second evaluative cut, where it is expected to end in June, and then take the grades for the first semester of the school year.

«Since this Covid-19 started (in March) I have not been able to advance on the issues. I cannot give a new topic because the ones that come to me are six students, so how are we going to advance in a new topic? », Said one of the sources consulted.

But this situation is general in most public schools, and both students and teachers are frustrated. «And it is not because we have not wanted (the teachers to advance) but because the management says no. The kids are fed up and one is a teacher too, “said the teacher at the public school in District V.

Parents of the few students who come to class ask if they will be provided with any guidelines to study at home, but the teachers’ response is the same: “We are not authorized.”

Although it was known in mid-April that the Mined prepared a distance study plan, foreseeing the measure of suspension of classes, this did not materialize and the teachers do not know what happened, although they did assure that colleagues had already been “trained” to this measure.

Approved classes

But even though student attendance is considerably low in public schools, the Mined’s order for years is to approve all students. The first evaluative cut was recently closed, where the Mined asked the teacher to rate the student with the “rule of three”, that is, if the student had accumulated 30 points, it would be 60 points. He who accumulated 60 or 50 has 100 points.

However, teachers feel in “limbo” about what will happen in this new cut and how they will evaluate if they are not teaching new classes. «We have May and June to accumulate, but what are we going to accumulate, about what the student has already looked at? The question we ask ourselves is that if we are not advancing in content, how the student who arrives will accumulate points, and how will he who is not arriving at all, “said the primary school teacher.

According to the sources, the Mined has shared that they work on a plan so that the students can recover the points and be approved, although in the end, none can be postponed. The primary school teacher confessed that she has worked on a study guide to provide it to the father of the family. But in the end what did the student learn? Nothing, but I put a note on it, because that is what they tell me, “he said.