How should you deal with this sales situation in your business?

I know you want to focus on sales, but the reality is that you should first consider changing the tone of your communication, that is, no matter how panicked you are, it is not a good time to sell openly and without considering first showing EMPATHY with your customers and community .

So before selling, you must work on proper communication and a correct public relations strategy. Every business has this communication and relationships, no matter their size or sector.

If you really want to create a strategy that helps you sustain your business, the best you can under these circumstances, you must start with a clear message, a transparent posture of everything your business intends to do to protect its customers from this “new reality ».

How to approach the Public Relations of your Business

This is a VERY EMOTIONAL moment for most of us, and the circumstances of life, illness and death, make us focus on what is really important for each of us: health, well-being, family, friends, solidarity … And everything that it is outside that circle of basic needs, we perceive it as trivial and little necessary for now.

This is not good news for your business, but it is what it is and you must face it head on.

In this framework, when your business is focused on just selling, without showing empathy before, it is losing position and gaining a bad reputation. Watch out!

So before selling, I suggest that you review the following actions that if you have not done it is time to do it:

to. Empathy before sales

As I said before, your brand must show empathy, MUST SHOW it not just feel it. Your customers and prospects don’t know how you feel if you don’t tell them. So I recommend that one of the first steps in your strategy is to express your feelings in this situation.

A corporate statement that addresses the situation and how your company plans to address it. A short message that shows EMOTION and RESPONSIBILITY. No company is small enough that it MUST NOT show a certain position and communicate it.

b. Assertive and Constant Communication

Another element that you should consider in your RP strategy is to maintain constant communication with your different audiences: employees, customers, suppliers, fans, followers and others that you want to add.

Disseminate from your trench relevant information about adjustments to your service or products in the face of this contingency: schedules, shipments, care, precautions, care at points of sale, new channels, etc.

Effective communication is always the best way to keep your communities interested and give a perception of formality, service and attention.

Ask your employees to help you distribute these corporate communications on their different networks, today EVERYONE in your business must HELP keep the company. They will undoubtedly be more than willing to do these tasks.

Use for these communications, all the channels you usually use: Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Whatsapp, Messenger, Email, etc. to make sure your messages reach everyone.

Remember! I am talking about service, attention and logistics communications… NOT SALES…. We haven’t gotten to that yet … we’ll do it later.

c. Payments and Suppliers

If your business expects regular monthly payments from your customers, you should have a plan for those who, due to the current situation, may decide to cancel your product or service, for those who fall behind in payments and those who continue to meet their payments. What you gonna do?

Important that you have it raised from now on. What is clear to me is that you must give in a little to lose as few as possible, without breaking the road. Make accounts, check your numbers and clearly define what you can offer. The worst thing that can happen is that you end up reacting to the emergency earlier without preparing.

Customers who Cancel

You can offer them deferred payments

Can you offer some discount

You can give them a month of service to continue

You can give the product a commission with a later payment date (or some percentage)

You can lower your prices (40% -50%) for two months while the situation happens

Customers Who Stop Paying

Look for them to offer them the same benefits mentioned above.

The worst thing you can do (and that many brands are already doing) is asking them to pay immediately and even … some brands are even recommending that they pay in advance so they don’t fall behind! Amazing! DO NOT DO IT.

We are all at a critical and safe moment when knowing your business you will know how to identify those who want to take advantage of it without needing it.

You can create a questionnaire to identify the clients who really need your help to be able to offer it.

Customers Who Continue Paying

You can also offer them the previous discounts…. Or you can offer them for their punctual payments something in return in gratitude:

One free month of service at the end of the year

A free (high value) product at the end of the year

A gift kit with a variety of items or services

More value for the package they are paying you for X months

The important thing is that you ALSO reward them with something of value.

Don’t forget your suppliers! Many of them are sure to also depend on your business, communicate assertively with them, and plan with them the previous actions, so that you can continue selling and they, in turn, also. If you can get everyone to do their bit, everyone will lose as little as possible.

It is time to work as a team and strengthen your alliances with suppliers.

d. Preach by example

Work from home whenever possible. Be sensible and work from home if you can during this time. This not only keeps you safe, but also keeps your company out of the headlines as a possible cause of the virus spreading. Take care of your staff! They have families, grandparents, and neighbors who also need to care.

Always remember to show that you are a socially responsible company and that you start at home.

In the event that your business cannot operate working from home, it shows that your employees or the family that belongs to your company is virus free and also that your salespeople are prepared for any contingency and prepared to handle the product against that type of pandemic. .

Always try to give security to your client, both as a company, with your products and with people.

As much as you want to sell your services at home if you do not first attend to communicate this part of the security that you give to your employees, to the food that you prepare, to the security in the way you package, etc … THEY WILL NOT TRUST your business.

I keep seeing thousands of messages from restaurants, cafes and even small greengrocers and miscellaneous, offering discounts and free home delivery…. I have not seen many explain on VIDEO what security measures they are taking so that these foods reach us without contamination!

You have to generate before selling first CONFIDENCE, with a RESPONSIBLE position in your own business, I hope that if you are reading me and you are one of those businesses you have not done this because it had not occurred to you, and not because you do not have any responsible measure with your staff or in your operation. Watch out!

and. Find ways to genuinely help

It’s not just about your company. Find ways to help your community, including your employees and customers who have been affected by this virus.

With resources, skills, or products, think about them and ways you can help improve their status as a socially responsible brand. The key in this is to do it out of conviction, not to improve your marketing.

conclusion

As you can see, your organizational communication is VITAL for your sales to work, for you to connect at an EMOTIONAL, RESPONSIBLE and REAL level with your community in this contingency.

The businesses that are launching to sell like crazy without considering these variables before, are not giving their FEEL to their audiences, they are NOT POSITIONING the EMPATHIC stance of their brand and although it sounds half ugly, they are wasting these circumstances to show their mission, its philosophy, its corporate values.

Values ​​are easy to write and hang in a box, when all goes well… The corporate values ​​of DEMONSTRATE today more than EVER.

Much success and health! Yeah

