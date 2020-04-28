Research reveals that a larger portion of the population has come to defend the president’s resignation. Bolsonaro’s assessment remains stable, but after exchanging accusations between him Moro, most say they believe in the former minister. Research by the Datafolha Institute released on Monday (April 27) highlights a split in public opinion about an eventual impeachment process against President Jair Bolsonaro, but also reveals that a larger portion of the population has come to support the resignation of the head of state.

According to the survey, 45% of respondents defend the opening of an impeachment process against Bolsonaro in the Chamber of Deputies, while 48% are against it and 6% did not know how to express their opinion.

Bolsonaro’s resignation – amid the impact of ex-judge Sergio Moro’s departure from the Ministry of Justice and the president’s role in the crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic – is desired by 46% of respondents, while 50% reject it. In the previous survey, carried out in early April, 59% were against the resignation and 37% defended it.

Bolsonaro’s general assessment remained relatively stable: 38% considered him to be bad or very bad; 33% as good or great and 25% as regular. In the last survey carried out by Datafolha on this topic, in December, these percentages were, respectively, 36%, 30% and 32%.

After the exchange of accusations between Bolsonaro and Moro on the occasion of the resignation of the then Minister of Justice, last Friday, most of the interviewees expressed themselves in favor of the former judge of Operation Lava Jato: 52% consider that who spoke the truth it was Moro, against 20% who prefer to believe in the president.

Another 6% said they did not believe in either, and 3% considered that both are correct in their statements. Datafolha claims that 89% of respondents were aware of Moro’s departure from the government.

Upon leaving office, Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police (PF), which would have culminated in the dismissal of the corporation’s general director, Maurício Leite Valeixo, appointed to the position by the former minister.

For his part, the president stated that Moro would have forced a negotiation around a future appointment to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) so that he could accept Valeixo’s resignation. Both deny the charges. The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked the STF for authorization to open an investigation into the allegations made by the former minister.

According to the survey, 56% of respondents believe Bolsonaro would have tried to interfere with the PF, against 28% who say otherwise. Another 4% do not agree with any of the statements and 12% said they were unaware.

Datafolha interviewed by telephone 1,503 people in all Brazilian states. The survey’s margin of error is three percentage points.

