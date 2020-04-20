RELEVANT FACT
Disclosure of Public Tender Notice for the Acquisition of Shares in
Due to the Change in Shareholding Control and for Cancellation of the Registration as a Publicly-Held Company
ELEKEIROZ S.A. (“Elekeiroz” or “Company”), in compliance with the provisions of
Paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404 / 76, as amended, and in the Instruction of
Securities and Exchange Commission – CVM nº 358/2002, in continuity with the facts
material released on 28 May, 4 and 19 July, 9, 14, 16 and 24 August
2018, on June 19 and 21, July 15 and December 9, 2019, and on December 8,
April 2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has been
today, the announcement of the public offer for the acquisition of shares
common and preferred shares issued by the Company launched by Kilimanjaro
Brasil Partners I B – Multi-strategy Participation Investment Fund
Investment abroad due to the sale of the Company’s control and
aiming at the cancellation of the registration of Elekeiroz in category A and its exit from the
Basic B3 Listing Segment, with the adoption of a differentiated procedure
(“OPA”), being the full terms and conditions, as well as the others
OPA documents, available for consultation on the Company’s websites
(https://www.elekeiroz.com.br/investidores/), CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3
S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), and SOCOPA – Sociedade
Corretora Paulista S.A., OPA intermediary institution
(https://www.socopa.com.br/ofertas-publicas/), as well as at the headquarters of
Company, the fund manager and SOCOPA.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed
about any other relevant fact about this matter, under the terms of
applicable legislation.
Várzea Paulista, SP, April 20, 2020
Marcos Antonio De Marchi
Investor Relations Officer
Website: https://www.elekeiroz.com.br/investidores/
