RELEVANT FACT

Disclosure of Public Tender Notice for the Acquisition of Shares in

Due to the Change in Shareholding Control and for Cancellation of the Registration as a Publicly-Held Company

ELEKEIROZ S.A. (“Elekeiroz” or “Company”), in compliance with the provisions of

Paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404 / 76, as amended, and in the Instruction of

Securities and Exchange Commission – CVM nº 358/2002, in continuity with the facts

material released on 28 May, 4 and 19 July, 9, 14, 16 and 24 August

2018, on June 19 and 21, July 15 and December 9, 2019, and on December 8,

April 2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has been

today, the announcement of the public offer for the acquisition of shares

common and preferred shares issued by the Company launched by Kilimanjaro

Brasil Partners I B – Multi-strategy Participation Investment Fund

Investment abroad due to the sale of the Company’s control and

aiming at the cancellation of the registration of Elekeiroz in category A and its exit from the

Basic B3 Listing Segment, with the adoption of a differentiated procedure

(“OPA”), being the full terms and conditions, as well as the others

OPA documents, available for consultation on the Company’s websites

(https://www.elekeiroz.com.br/investidores/), CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3

S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), and SOCOPA – Sociedade

Corretora Paulista S.A., OPA intermediary institution

(https://www.socopa.com.br/ofertas-publicas/), as well as at the headquarters of

Company, the fund manager and SOCOPA.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed

about any other relevant fact about this matter, under the terms of

applicable legislation.

Várzea Paulista, SP, April 20, 2020

Marcos Antonio De Marchi

Investor Relations Officer

Website: https://www.elekeiroz.com.br/investidores/

