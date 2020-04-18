New attorney general of São Paulo sworn in on Friday afternoon, 17, Mário Sarrubbo said that he will install a crisis office – with the participation of doctors – to develop strategies and coordinate the work of the Public Ministry in the midst of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

“Saving lives is our main goal. The moment is to save lives and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will work with this aim, in the fight against the pandemic, and take the necessary measures in favor of the population,” said Sarrubbo.

Asked about social isolation as a measure to contain the spread of the disease, the new head of the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office defended that they obey the recommendations of the World Health Organization. “I stay with science. Science has recommended confinement in these terms, and the prosecutor’s view is always for science. “

What will be the first measure of mr. as attorney general?

We are going to install a crisis cabinet, because we understand that the Public Ministry at this moment, despite all the work that has already been done, needs a better strategy, a coordination. The office will define strategies for our work in the most varied fields, such as the issue of health policies, crime, domestic violence, childhood, consumer rights, street violence, service to the street population. And, most importantly, it is a crisis office so that the Public Ministry can intervene positively and save lives, which is our main goal. The prosecutor’s office will work to save lives. The cabinet will have renowned doctors who will assist with a specialized view so that the Public Ministry can act. The idea is to radiate institutional policies so that state prosecutors can develop an even better job. The moment is to save lives, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will work for this purpose, work to combat the pandemic and take the necessary measures in favor of the population.

Mr. advocate horizontal or vertical isolation? How do you evaluate the conduct of policies in the face of the pandemic?

I believe that the ideal is that they obey the recommendations of the World Health Organization. I stay with science. Science has recommended confinement in these terms, and the prosecutor’s view is always for science.

Like mr. do you intend to administer a public prosecutor practically at a distance from prosecutors because of the new coronavirus crisis?

This has been a great learning experience for all of us, and the Public Ministry has enough technological tools to work at a distance. This has been going on for about four weeks, the tools have proven to be effective. I just took possession of a technological tool, it was a virtual possession. And this has been very productive, our production has been very intense.

