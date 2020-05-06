The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Housing and Urbanism, of the Public Ministry of São Paulo, opened on Tuesday, 5, a civil investigation to “investigate the urban effects” of the road blocks in the capital, which started on Monday, 4. Assembled by city ​​hall with the objective of increasing social isolation rates – which are still below the rate predicted by the authorities -, the blockages led the city to register congestion and slowdowns.

The Ordinance of the investigation considered that the measure “ended up causing congestion and undesirable difficulties for circulation in general”, including ambulances. The text says that these results may, in principle, “generate negative reflexes to combat the pandemic in question, in addition to consequences for the urban order.” The Traffic Engineering Company was also asked to send, in ten days, information on technical studies that supported the measure, to clarify whether other blockages or adjustments are foreseen, and to inform the consequences already observed for pedestrian circulation, health professionals, public transport vehicles and vehicles that address emergency situations of health, public safety and other essential services.

According to the professor of urban planning at the University of São Paulo (USP) Luciana Royer, in a city like São Paulo, “designed to give priority to displacement by means of individual motorized transport”, any blockage on arterial roads causes a major impact on the system as a whole. “Even if there is less flow due to quarantine, there is an impact on traffic, because the activities enacted as essential are not so restricted as to drastically reduce the circulation of vehicles.” She also points out that, when it is done during peak hours, the blockade can end up hurting essential workers who need to commute to work.

Already the professor of Architecture at the Presbyterian University Mackenzie Lucas Fehr considers that, in comparison with normal periods, the extent of the congestion caused is small. But the professor points out that measures such as blocks “are never pleasant.” “It would be more desirable for the population to become more aware and adhere more strongly to social distance, given the terrible levels of the pandemic in São Paulo,” said Fehr.

In the second, the blockade was valid for four major avenues, one in each region of the city. In the south zone, the blockade was at the intersection of Avenidas Moreira Guimarães and Miruna. On the west side, between Avenida Francisco Morato and Rua Sapetuba. In the north of São Paulo, at the intersection of Avenidas Santos Dumont and the State. Finally, in the east, the block is between Radial Leste and Rua Pinhalzinho. The interdictions, which were initially carried out only during peak morning hours, from 7 am to 9 am, released only one lane on four high-traffic avenues.

This Tuesday, the blockade is total, with clearance only for public transportation, ambulances and vehicles for health professionals. CET also installed three more blocking points, at Avenida Engenheiro Armando de Arruda Pereira, Avenida Santa Catarina and Avenida Peri Ronchetti. The blocks were designed to purposely create discomfort for the driver, who in the face of traffic can choose to stay at home. Even so, according to data from the state government, the rate of social isolation in the capital was 48% on the first day of the measure.

Sought by the report, CET did not manifest until 22:30 this Tuesday.

See too:

Bolsonaro and the coronavirus: see the president’s statements about the pandemic

.