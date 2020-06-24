(Photo: . / Daniel Becerril)

Public spending on infrastructure had a crash in the past seven years culminating in a 2020 pandemic due to coronavirus and a reduction of 40% in real terms with growth rates of 2% and poverty rates of 40 percent.

According to the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), public spending on infrastructure in Mexico fell 40% from 2013 to 2020, which, they say, limits the country’s economic growth between one or two percentage points of GDP; when in 1980 it came to represent up to 10%.

During the presentation of the report « Infrastructure in Mexico: priorities and deficiencies in public spending », recovered by Milenio, the director general of CIEP, Héctor Villarreal, revealed that it was possible having lost a growth of between one and two points per year, but also « there are very direct consequences for the well-being of the population, the data on schools and health systems are dramatic. »

Through a videoconference, Villareal assured that the contraction was strong before the COVID-19 disease that hit the entire country and locked us in our homes; However, it is for the latter reason that the recovery is expected to be slow, « which makes evident the need for fiscal reform. »

Villareal asked that it be time to start investing in Infrastructure and mentioned that the potential « is to generate benefits for society in terms of the economy, equity and various fundamental dimensions for human development, » he said.

« Furthermore, it is a determinant of economic growth, affects income distribution, contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in education, health and sustainability, and can reduce some of the gaps between men and women », assured.

However, he pointed out that public spending on infrastructure fell 40%. This fall, he said, could mean a serious chapter in life and economic development. of Mexicans, which could generate energy, sanitary, educational or housing deficiencies.

In addition, he revealed that in sectors such as energy, who receive up to 47% of all public investment spending, is also one of the ones that most decreased its national production with a 30% reduction and a percentage share of renewable energy below 18 percent.

In Nuevo León, for their part, they reported through the Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Caintra) that only 13% of the industrialists in Nuevo León made any investment in machinery, equipment or construction during the month of May.

For this reason, they asked through their leader, Adrián Sada Cueva, that the authorities initiate a greater impulse and support for the manufacturing industry in the north of the country for the benefit, mainly, of Micro, Small and Medium-sized companies.

Among the factors that could have led to this resounding fall, Adrián Sada highlighted the panorama of uncertainty in the country as a result of the T-MEC negotiations, the 18.5% drop in the volume of merchandise trade on a global scale, as well as the damage to employment and income of families due to the pandemic

It was in the same Caintra where in past days they assured that Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the total closure of the economy since March 2020, at the end of the year, a total of 80,000 jobs could be lost in all the productive sectors in the state.

“The figures show that the impact of the pandemic on the national and state economy is considerable. Similarly, it is necessary to generate support from all sectors and all authorities so that SMEs are reactivated with the least possible adversity, « they indicated.

