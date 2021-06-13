Public Health is inhibited and passes the hot potato of the vaccination of Spain to the Government

The Public Health Commission has avoided ruling on the vaccination of National Team players and leaves the ‘hot potato’ to the Government, which must authorize, via the Ministry of Health, so that footballers are immunized. The decision has caused astonishment in the Federation itself (RFEF), which expected that all players would receive the serum this Wednesday, less than a week before Spain’s debut at La Cartuja.

The president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, said Tuesday in Las Rozas that he had been in “two months of talks” with the Government to request the National Team’s vaccination. Shortly after, the president of the CSD, Franco, intervened. who assured that “Luis Enrique’s list was on May 24, and logically until knowing the names no one could be vaccinated”. The controversy was settled by the Minister of Sports, Rodríguez-Uribes, who assured that two days before Busquets was positive, on June 4, he sent a letter to Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, to vaccinate the National Team. The set day was tomorrow, but now the Public Health Commission is putting the ball back on Uribes’ roof.

According to the minister, “we will vaccinate the National Team players because they represent us next week in a top-level competition. Don’t vaccinate us soccer players, we vaccinate a national team “, he pointed. In addition, the minister added that “the country understands that they have to go with the maximum guarantees. It has nothing to do with skipping anything. It is the exception to the general rule. Minister Darias told me to put it in writing to take it to the commission of Public Health and I sent him a letter. ” That Commission is the one that has now put itself in profile. RFEF sources say they are “between surprised and concerned” by the latest events, while the players wait to be inoculated with a vaccine that, in any case and if it is a single dose, would take two or three weeks to be effective, that is, already fully involved in the European Championship. Belgium, Italy or France have not had the same problem because their respective governments authorized the vaccination in advance, as ours did with all the Spanish Olympians who will go to the Games this summer.

The vaccination of the Spanish Soccer Team raised numerous criticisms, including those of the chronically ill or that of Podemos, the government’s partner formation. The controversy is not resolved, before it is increasing, after the decision of the Public Health Commission.

