Public Health Commission does not pronounce on the vaccination of the national team

06/08/2021

On at 23:17 CEST

The Public Health Commission has avoided ruling on the vaccination of the players of the Spanish soccer team, after the request made by the Ministry of Culture and Sports to Health so that soccer players receive the vaccine, like the Spanish athletes who will attend the Tokyo Games.

Autonomous sources and the Ministry of Health informed . of this decision after the meeting held this Tuesday by the health technicians of the ministries with representatives of the Ministry of Health.

The proposal raised after Sergio Busquets, captain of the Spanish team, had to abandon the Las Rozas concentration when testing positive for coronavirus, raised numerous criticisms, including those of the chronically ill or Podemos, the government’s partner training.