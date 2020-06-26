We live complicated times and controversial for the tennis. Until the arrival on August 14 of the Washington ATP 500, which, if nothing changes, will be the first official tennis event after several months, the only thing that remains for us fans regarding the actuality is to follow the small and medium exhibitions taking place across the globe. The first one that had a certain draft, with the participation of several liner ships on the circuit, was the Adria Tour. And it is not that he left, precisely, an example to follow.

The presence of the public in the stands raised all the alarms, and concern for all the spectators soared after learning of the positives of several tennis players. Meanwhile, many female tennis players gather behind closed doors in the exhibition tournament of Charleston, while the best British meet without spectators in Battle of the Brits. Everything in order, it is assumed. But it seems that this will not be the norm and the next tournaments are already beginning to be decked out for the presence of public.

The first of them, as shown in statements collected by Ubitennis, will be the exhibition tournament of Berlin. The Bett1 Aces Tournament will feature some of the best players in the world, from Dominic Thiem or Nick Kyrgios to Elina Svitolina or Kiki Bertens on the female side. And the first novelty will be the presence of the public, specifically 1,000 spectators at the Steffi Graf Stadium, which will host the first date, and 300 people at the Hangar Tempelhof, where the second will be held.

However, if something is clear to the main organizer of this event is that does not want to repeat the mistakes made for the tournament organized by Novak Djokovic. Barbara Rittner, tournament director and former # 24 in the world, could not hold back harsh words for the Adria Tour, which she described as an absolute catastrophe and proof that “success went too high in their minds.” Rittner is clear that there will be no party with shirtless players or soccer or basketball duels while the championship is held.

“When we celebrate our event, in the middle of July, there will be very strict safety and hygiene measures that we will coordinate with the Berlin Government. It will be very important that we pay close attention to all the regulations that currently exist and that Let’s test the players before the tournament. This is one of the conditions to celebrate this event. We will treat current regulation with great respect. Every time there is a positive, we will receive a message and that player will not be able to play. “

It is not the only event that has its open door celebration planned. He DraftKings All-American Cup Atlanta, which will have the presence of the eight best American players, also plans to enter a 30% of capacity from the Peachtree Corners Stadium. That percentage corresponds, exactly, to about 450 people. The biggest concern, spread throughout the United States, is the fact that the use of masks will not be mandatory, although they will be distributed throughout the event.

“Every day we will do a temperature check on all the players, in addition to the organizers and workers of the event. We feel that we have the opportunity to teach the world that a successful tennis tournament can be held with the presence of the public,” he told Forbes Eddie González, the event director.

It’s not just exhibitions that think about having the public on their side. The Palermo tournament, the first to take place with the return of the WTA circuit, also plans to let even 500 spectators once it is celebrated. Thus, a tonic that worries many and fills others with illusion begins to repeat itself. Is it really feasible that these events have an audience? Only time will give the answer.