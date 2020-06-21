Famous for their music with heavy political messages, we could not expect anything else from Public Enemy rather than raise your voice in these times when they ask for it so much. With the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement as inspiration, lThey released their new and explosive protest song “State of the Union (STFU)” in which they shot everything at Donald Trump.

“State of the Union (STFU)” is a song that urges people to come out to protest and drink “an ardent return to the front lines when facing Donald Trump and his fascist regime ”, according to the press release shared by the band formed in 85.

Exploring his new single Public Enemy further, he explains that it is “an unshakable statement about the destruction that the current administration has unleashed in the country and its people, the ‘State of the Union (STFU)’ tells the truth to power and invites people to fight racism, injustice and oppression with their vote ”.

Chuck D, founding member of Public Enemy along with Flavor Flav, spoke on “State of the Union (STFU)”: “Our collective voices continue to grow stronger. The rest of the planet is on our side. But talking about change is not enough. You have to introduce yourself and demand it. People have to vote as if their lives depended on it, because they do. “.

The letter of the song – which you can read below – throws several stones at Trump and his government. “Whatever it takes to get rid of this dictator”, begins. “Another four years will cut them all.” “Finish this real clown show. A stupid state. Nazi, Cult, 45 (Trump is President 45 of the United States), Gestapo ”.

For his part, Flavor Flav, who left the group earlier this year after a few disputes with Chuck D, returned to contribute to the single, saying: “Public Enemy says it is so. It’s time for you to GO ”. Listen here to “State of the Union (STFU)”:

See on YouTube