Public Debt, Odious Debt, and Coronavirus: Lessons from History

The crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on macroeconomic data for Spain and Europe. In July 2021, the Spanish public debt has once again set a new record and already exceeds 1.4 trillion euros with a year-on-year growth rate of 11.4%.

In the EU as a whole, public debt is already 92.9% of GDP, while in the euro area it exceeded, in the second quarter of 2021, the barrier of 100% (100.5%). The level of debt is different depending on the country. At the top are Greece (209.3%), Italy (160.0%), Portugal (137.2%), Cyprus (125.7%), Spain (125.2%), Belgium (118.6 %) and France (118.0%).

With the pandemic, an issue generally closely watched by central banks has been viewed in a looser way. The point is that we will have to let time pass to see how this new way of managing public debt really evolves.

Clear debts preserve friendships

Sovereign debt repayment has become a moral issue rather than a strictly technical one.

On March 20, 2017, the Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, then president of the Eurogroup, stated in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung:

“In the euro crisis, the countries of the North have shown solidarity with the countries affected by the crisis. As a Social Democrat, I attach exceptional importance to solidarity. But whoever requests it also has obligations. You can’t spend all your money on drinks and women and then ask for help. “

In a short time he had to explain it but never apologized.

This moral position was also present during the first months of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. The frugal states, led by the Netherlands – then inserted in an electoral process – continuously opposed the development of community policies oriented towards the mutualisation of debt and other mechanisms of European solidarity with respect to the most affected countries.

The possible issuance of direct transfers with long grace periods and repayment, or corona bonds, was met with fierce opposition, in which in essence ethical and moral issues similar to those raised by Dijsselbloem three years ago were again brought to the fore.

Debt: a question of good repute

Since the origin of the bills of exchange, the question of good repute and the word given has been one of the levers of growth and extension of the capitalist economic system. The most important virtue for business was already the honorability of the economic agents. This allowed the extension of important commercial networks, formal and informal, throughout the Modern Age. During the 19th century, new ideas about gentlemen’s capitalism spread, in accordance with strict compliance with financial and commercial agreements.

Trust in the system and in the institutions that regulate it, including compliance with and scrupulous respect for contracts, is part of some of the aspects that specialists in institutional studies, such as Douglass C. North, highlighted as an essential factor in the stimulus of economic development.

On the contrary, mistrust or instability of the legal system could become serious obstacles to investment and, consequently, to capital formation processes that are essential in any dynamic of economic modernization and expansion.

In this sense, economic growth of the Schumpeterian type, based on technological or organizational innovation, could not function properly without a minimum institutional stability. These aspects were also highlighted by Simón Kuznetz in his analysis of the factors that drove postwar economic growth.

With that and with everything, throughout history, extraordinary situations (especially wars) have prompted the implementation of heterodox policies that could break consensuses that are resounding in more stable situations. The need to give an institutional response to critical situations has been a well-known aspect and on which there is extensive historical experience.

Keynesian flexibility

In 1919, John Maynard Keynes warned of the dangers posed to the stability and future economic recovery of the continent by the harshness and inflexibility in the conditions imposed on Germany by the countries that signed the Paris peace accords after the first war. world.

To the strict fulfillment of the debt payment and the war reparations would be added the economic prostration and the institutional instability of the Weimar Republic. All these factors ended up generating the mobilization of the totalitarian forces that would end up destroying the German democratic institutions.

Odious debts

In 2015, Renaud Lambert published in Le Monde Diplomatique an interesting article focusing on debt forgiveness from a historical perspective. In this study, Lambert highlighted the existence of odious debts, characterized essentially by being political impositions linked to processes of colonial domination or by their origin in some illegitimate aspect, such as the case of dictatorial regimes. Some examples:

In 1868, the federal government of the United States canceled the debt issued by the Confederacy as null.

In 1898, after the war between Spain and the United States, the Cuban debt was forgiven for being considered odious.

In 1991, Poland obtained a reduction of half of its sovereign debt.

Also in 1991, Egypt achieved a similar reduction, with the aim of obtaining the necessary diplomatic and military support during the first Gulf War.

FRG and post-war: debt relief and economic growth

But perhaps the best known and most cited case of odious debt is that of the partial cancellation of the debt borne by the German Federal Republic after the Second War, which had reached extraordinary levels in the early 1950s. At the beginning of 1953, Covering the conference announcing the relaxation of these conditions, The New York Times journalist Paul Heffernan noted:

“It is not just a question of money. It is going to deal with one of the vital principles of international capitalism: the sacrosanct nature of international contracts ”.

Indeed, on February 27, 1953, a large part of the FRG’s public debt was forgiven, in addition to moratoriums and other measures to suppress the payment of obligations related to the two world wars. That decision served to reinforce the foundations of German economic growth during the 1950s.

In short, economic interests, and especially the power of creditors, have played an essential role in the fulfillment of contracts and debt obligations. However, the influence of the context and the political and institutional conditions to determine a balance of powers and the final adoption of consensual decisions has not been less.

There is a clear responsibility regarding the decisions taken regarding public debt, fundamentally because nothing is free. However, could the debt caused by the coronavirus be considered at some future point as a new type of odious debt? Examples in history, as we see, we are not lacking.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.