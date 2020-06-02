The pandemic is not the only evil that the country has to face, said Senator Bañuelos, it must also address poverty, insecurity and corruption.

Public debt contracting is not a smart alternative to face the negative effects on the economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, assured the coordinator of the Labor Party (PT) in the Senate, Geovanna Bañuelos de la Torre.

By participating in the virtual seminar “The New Economic Policy in the Times of the Coronavirus”, he recognized that Properly managed public debt acquisition can help emerging economies; However, Mexico is not in the economic conditions to do so..

Geovanna Bañuelos explained that in the last three administrations, Mexico’s payment commitment increased exponentially, going from 19.9 percent in 2000 to 46.1 percent in 2018.

Furthermore, he asserted, the federal government’s promoted economic policy is the most appropriate and correct to counteract the effects of the pandemic, because it prioritizes the most unprotected classes by guaranteeing social programs.

The legislator for Zacatecas stressed that contracting debt is not the only alternative to move the country forward, as the business sector has tried to accreditl; However, he said that not all contributions should be discarded.

He noted that the negative effects caused by the coronavirus is not the only problem that the country has to face, since for more than two years Mexico has been facing a series of adversities that involve, poverty, insecurity, corruption, among others.

“The Covid-19, according to the International Monetary Fund, will have to contract the economies of the main world powers such as China, Russia, the United States in a dramatic way. Then, the forecasts will be more drastic for other countries, “he said.

“Being in worrying conditions, mainly for the health of Mexicans, it is essential to analyze how to face the economic effects caused by the new coronavirus,” said Bañuelos de la Torre.

Finally, he endorsed the Labor Party’s support for the public policies established by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to face the economic “gap” generated in Mexico and the world by the pandemic. (Ntx)