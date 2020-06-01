The supervision and quality verification contracts for the sections of the Maya Train will have to be reviewed, says Capitanes en Reforma.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Devaluation grows public debt

In its results report for the months of January to April of this year, the Ministry of Finance presents a fact that attracts attention: The net debt of the public sector stood at 12 trillion 361 billion pesos, he says. Net debt includes everything: central government, Pemex, CFE and development banking.

The question: why did it grow if the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has consistently refused to take out loans? In the 2008 report, the net debt totaled 10 trillion 829 thousand 906 million pesos. It included – and includes – a component in dollars: 201 thousand 307 million. When the price of the dollar skyrocketed, explains the Ministry of Finance, the debt in pesos automatically increased to its current level: more than 12 trillion.

Captains in Reform:

Eye to the supervisor

The next steps of Fonatur, led by Rogelio Jiménez Pons, in the award of quality supervision and verification contracts for the sections of the Maya Train will have to be reviewed. We tell you this because last week, the National Chamber of Consulting Firms (CNEC), chaired by Marco Gutiérrez, accused that the contract won by Ayesa México, from José Ramón Delgado, in consortium with the Mexican Geosol, is only possible with wages low, fairly tight or flat out sacrificing utility.

We are talking about a contract for 300 million pesos to supervise Section 1 of the project. The consultants asked that the error not be repeated. Keep in mind that the bidding process for the contract for the supervision of Section 2, which will be built by Cicsa de Carlos Slim, and which runs from Escárcega to Calkiní, in Campeche, is underway. The decision to meet the supervisor will be made this week.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

The sayings of the López

The two most popular figures in the country are called López: López Obrador and López-Gatell. Throughout this year they have said many things that cannot be forgotten. Today, we have 90,664 infected and 9,930 deaths, while the drop in GDP this year is estimated at 7.5 percent.

This is going to cost President López Obrador in popularity and image. I don’t know how much or when, but it will happen. The health crisis due to lack of foresight and errors in management; the unprecedented economic crash; the massive loss of jobs; the increase in poverty in millions and the social crisis that is yet to be seen, all this is not resisted by the most charismatic of politicians. Not with the nte stop ’.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Go Televisa vs. Telcel

Well, with the surprise that in the midst of this health emergency, nobody saw the Televisa Group coming in to provide mobile phone services, something that will start precisely on Monday, June 1. For this, the consortium co-chaired by Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia will draw on the Red Compartida de Altán and Izzi will be what is known as a virtual mobile operator (MVNO).

The company led by Salvi Folch and the firm led by Salvador Álvarez have been testing for months, but decided to bring the launch forward because of the impact it will have on the population. And it is that the damages of the Covid-19 will be of great proportions in the economic and that is where the bet of Izzi-Móvil will be, which will lower existing reference prices by more than 80%.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Young market: Izzi mobile breaks into

With the aim of impacting the young users market, through an irresistible offer of low prices and unlimited data, calls and messages services, Izzi mobile was born. Televisa, through Altán Redes’ 4.5G LTE Network, breaks into the growing demand for mobile phone and data services for Mexican youth.

Izzi, the telecommunications brand of Grupo Televisa, today launched the launch of its mobile phone service: Izzi Móvil. It is an offer that includes unlimited data, calls and SMS at 250 pesos per month. It is a proposal 80% cheaper than current rates.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Televises to mobile telephony with Izzi, gigabytes and price

Televisa enters the mobile phone market aggressively, with unlimited internet and seeking to lower prices. Seek to be disruptive. Company executives had planned the launch of Izzi mobile until September, but the pandemic and the huge use of the internet from the confinement led them to bring the launch of Izzi mobile ahead of a frank competition with AT&T and, of course, with the king. from the market, Telcel.

Izzi Móvil enters a market dominated by Telcel, AT&T and Telefónica. It will immediately seek to attract customers from other companies through portability, by offering unlimited internet (unlimited gigabytes) and low price (they would be reducing commercial packages by up to 80%). They are looking for the young population, which sees it essential to have unlimited data during the pandemic. The new mobile service joins those of Izzi: cable, internet and fixed telephony.