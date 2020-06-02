SÃO PAULO – Schools are expected to resume functioning in the State of São Paulo at the beginning of August with 20% of students in each grade. The plan that will be announced on Friday, 5, by the state government will apply to state, municipal, private schools, universities, Fatecs and even English courses. It is still debated whether it will be a group of 20% of students attending classes every day of the week or if different groups of 20% of students will go once a week, completing 100% on Friday.

According to the Estadão, the scheme would work for two weeks and then the number of children and young people would gradually increase. The state government ruled out the possibility, previously mentioned, of starting classes with the youngest students, in early childhood education (zero to 5 years). The lap protocol also provides for the use of masks and a distance of 1.5 meters inside the classrooms. Whoever is not in the face-to-face classes would have to continue with distance activities, both in public and private institutions. The plan applies to the entire state, but each region in São Paulo can determine a date for reopening.

São Paulo, which has the largest education network in Brazil, is moving towards a different solution from the plans of other states. “It is practically unanimous to start going back, but mainly for the 3rd year of high school because of Enem (National High School Exam)”, says the vice president of the National Council of Education Secretaries (Consed) and secretary of Pernambuco, Fred Amâncio, regarding the set of States. Then, according to him, the 9th year of elementary school would return, then the 6th year, that is, who is at the end of the cycles. “You can’t put everyone in the school, it’s one of the most risky environments,” says Amâncio.

On Saturday, 30, the Secretary of State for Education of São Paulo, Rossieli Soares, gathered representatives from all segments by video conference to discuss the measures, which should be part of a decree. In the event that the option of returning only a group of 20% from each institution prevails, it is still discussed which will be the priority group.

Public universities (USP, Unesp and Unicamp) and Fatecs (faculties of technology) asked for priority in returning to face-to-face classes for students who are in their last year, so as not to harm graduation. At Fatecs, many students must carry out practical activities in laboratories essential for training.

The representatives of private schools (Sieeesp) asked the secretary to return to early childhood education. “If they do not return to the classroom, even if it is on alternate days, many will go bankrupt”, says the president of the Sieeesp Union, Benjamin Ribeiro da Silva. As the law does not require children up to 3 years old to be enrolled in educational institutions in Brazil, 30% of parents, according to Sieeesp estimates, have already taken their children out of school.

International experiences, from countries that have begun to return to school, show both those who chose to return to older students who are finishing school, such as China, and others who preferred to start with the smaller ones, such as Denmark. The choice for children over teenagers is justified by the fact that parents also start to return to work and have no one to leave them with. Outside, protocols, in general, include student rotation, detachment, wearing masks and preventing parents from entering schools.

“In addition to Enem, returning with high school students has the purpose of developing youth leadership. They can be partners with teachers to raise awareness among minors when they return,” says the Secretary of Education of Espírito Santo, Vitor de Angelo. Children would find it more difficult to comply with the new health and distance rules in schools, he says. The plan in Espírito Santo is to return to classes in July, dividing high school classes into two halves and alternating weeks. After 15 days, elementary school students would return, also with rotation.

In Minas, there is no set date for return yet because the State believes that the peak of covid-19 cases should occur in July. Even so, the idea is also to restart classes for the 3rd year of high school. “Our focus will be on those who are completing basic education and the most vulnerable, who are not having access to distance learning”, says Minas Gerais Education Secretary, Julia Sant’Anna.

Private network awaits official determination and already draws up plans

Elite private schools await official government orders to better organize the return, but have already begun to draw up plans. Many believe that the second semester will have a hybrid teaching model, with classroom and distance learning classes.

The group that includes the Oswald de Andrade, Elvira Brandão and Piaget colleges, is already buying oxygenation meters and thermometers so that the temperature of the students is measured at the school door. The idea is also to return to classes by dividing the classes in half and staggering the days of face-to-face classes. Those who stay at home could see the same class on the computer. “We are reading protocols from all countries to build ours, but it is all very new. For example, will you have a break or not, what will the cafeteria snack be like?”, Says the network’s director, Claudio Giardino.

At Colégio Bandeirantes, the greatest concern is also with the students of the 3rd year of high school who need to complete the stage. According to the school’s pedagogical director, Mayra Ivanoff, they must be the first to return. Bandeirantes is also organizing groups with psychologists to emotionally welcome teachers and students because of the pandemic. “Everything is still very uncertain, how are we going to give a non-interaction speech to teenagers?”

“It is important to look at the tips, like the 3rd year, so that students can better enjoy this farewell to basic education, even with the moments of uncertainty by Enem”, says the pedagogical director of Escola da Vila, Fernanda Flores. The school set up a group with teachers, parents, students, staff to plan how the return will be. Fernanda says she is also concerned with the little ones, from early childhood education, who take little advantage of distance learning and whose parents need school to return to work. We are trying to reduce the number of children in classes to five or eight. Even so, when they are smaller they are more complex is the issue of distance and wearing a mask. “

