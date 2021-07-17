Public administration under repair

State action cannot be understood if it is not analyzed through its institutions and the people who give it intensity and direction. Mexico, over the years, has faced continuous changes in its administrative organization, however, it seems that in recent times it has not found the “set-up” to respond to the demands of citizenship.

The efficiency and effectiveness of the institutions in the exercise of their responsibilities is questioned. Corruption, lack of transparency, nepotism, cronyism, improvisation, discretion, violence, among others, are only the reflection that something is not working and that problems are getting worse day by day, putting the stability of the Mexican State.

The federal government has frequently referred to this problem, in some cases it has initiated actions that seek to combat it, however its implementation is the subject of permanent questions, justifications, disqualifications and debates that only pay the division without reaching any solution. It seems that there is a consensus of the “what”, but not the “how”.

The federal Executive must assume the leadership of change, a true administrative reform is required, not only an organic and competency review that defines the size and assignment of state entities, based on modifications of the legal framework, under the pretext of budgetary rationality . These adjustments in some cases have been beneficial, but in many others, they are only a sign of cosmetic or temporary changes that translate into administrative paralysis, setbacks and unnecessary expenses that deepen the crisis in which the institutions find themselves.

It is not enough to propose an administrative reform, clarity of vision is necessary. Jose Juan Sanchez, in his work Public Administration and State Reform, since 1998 argued that a definition of “purposes” is required, highlighting among them, the need for a multidisciplinary vision, the determination of their scope, and the gradual nature of change processes. .

Determining the scope of the reform and its gradualness implies analyzing the two levels of government action: The organization of government structures, clearly determining their areas of competence and responsibility; and administrative management, which makes it possible to achieve efficiency and effectiveness for a society that is increasingly demanding.

This requires full and adequate institutional coordination, with a gender perspective, in which individual or group interests are separated from the true reformist purpose. Citizen participation in its various aspects is estimated to be a decisive factor, not only in the diagnosis and implementation, but also in decision-making. Only in this way would there be room for a new public administration with viability and legitimacy, in which corruption is banished.

In the presentation of the new secretary of the Public Function, Roberto Salcedo, the President of the Republic raised the need for an administrative reform. Perhaps there is no coincidence in the forum regarding its content and scope, but it marks the beginning of the debate. There are only three years left in office, this should not be an impediment to drawing a new vision of government, it is in everyone not to repair, but to build a new public administration.