What's new in Season 7 of PUBG has finally hit live PC servers, but it's still pending on console.

PUBG Corp. is preparing other surprises for the Battle Royale community. He recently revealed information about a new program that will allow content creators to earn money. This system will work in a similar way to that of Fortnite.

So you can earn money with PUBG

The company presented the Creator Recognition Program, a novelty that will be part of Season 7. This option will work through a system of creator labels or codes that will have Battle Royale accounts.

Players will be able to support their favorite content creators and use their codes when making an in-game purchase. As you imagine, the content creator will receive a percentage of the total sum of money.

The Creator Recognition Program will be available first in a testing phase. It will be released for a small number of content creators in most regions, including America.

“We want this program to reach as many creators as possible, but as with most tests, we want to make sure it works correctly first, so we’ve decided to start with a small number of creators,” the study said.

The goal is for the program to gradually grow with more people, including the general public. PUBG Corp. announced that it will start with a retroactive program. This means that chosen content creators will receive a share of purchases registered up to 14 days before the start of the new season.

PUBG is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

