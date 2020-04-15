As we recently told you, it was a matter of time for Vikendi’s return to PLAYERUN ancla’S BATTLEGROUNDS. The map was removed from the rotation with the promise that it would return completely renewed.

Fortunately, PC players can now enjoy this region again thanks to the 7.1 update, which arrived on the test servers. PUBG Corp. detailed some of the changes to the map, and previewed Cold Front, the new Survivor Pass from the Battle Royale.

Vikendi’s return and PUBG’s next Survivor Pass

The company detailed that the new version of Vikendi came with adjustments to the terrain, changes in snow levels, a rail system for travel, and Dinoland, a larger theme park. Players will find a total of 6 train tracks to cover the interior areas of the island, but there will also be a main line that will run around the Vikendi perimeter.

Due to changes in the weather, snowmobiles were removed. On the other hand, the location of some locations was changed. This is the case of the abbey, which will now be on Mount Kreznik. In addition, Tovar and Movatra were removed.

For now, the moonlight option has been disabled, but it will return in the future with some improvements. The map is now available on PC for custom games. Below I leave you a trailer that shows some of the news from Vikendi:

As for the next Survivor Pass, we know it will be called Cold Front. It will include over 100 unlockable rewards, including some special items from Dinoland. PUBG Corp. announced that players will be able to cooperate to unlock some community rewards.

This will be possible on special missions that will also serve to release a special video with Vikendi’s story. There will be 3 rounds of missions that will be released in April, May and June. Finally, the Mosin-Nagant weapon, a powerful sniper rifle, was added.

“The Survival Title System will be archived in this update in preparation for the new system coming to the game in a future update along with the new Competitive Mode,” added the study. The news will come later to consoles.

PLAYERUN ancla’S BATTLEGROUNDS is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here you will find more information about him.

