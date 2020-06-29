Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

PUBG Mobile is an interesting experience that has earned a place in the mobile gaming market. Having said that, a problem for some is that some of their games can be very long. So that this is not a problem, the title will receive a very small map designed for short games.

In a chat with ., PUBG Mobile producer Rick Li revealed Livik. It is a scenario made specifically for this mobile game and which will only be available for games of 40 players.

Something interesting about Livik is that it only measures 2×2 kilometers. Thus, it is designed to be a stage with games lasting around 15 minutes each, which is perfect for players who only want a quick game to entertain themselves when they have a free time.

« We want more people to be able to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a flexible way, » said Li. « The initiative for this map is to have greater flexibility for those players who have tighter schedules and circumstances that they have to accommodate. »

What will Livic, the new map for PUBG Mobile be like?

Now, that Livik is a small stage does not mean that it will be a little varied scene. In fact, it will have several points of interest that you will want to explore when you have the opportunity to visit it.

What happens is that Li has already confirmed that Livik will be a scenario based on Nordic terrain. This is why you can expect places like a volcano, waterfalls and hot springs. In fact, some of the points on the map are made to change the way players enjoy Battle Royale.

“The waterfalls around the map will deliver unique interactions with the player, which are not available on other maps. The characteristic of the waterfall is the real physical impact of the water flow. Players will be able to be carried by the current when they are at the top. You can also create new surprise tactics, ”Li explained.

At the moment, Livik does not have a release date, but it is expected to be available « soon ». We will stay tuned and inform you when we have more details about it.

PUBG Mobile is available for iOS and Android devices. You can know more about this Battle Royale if you click here.