‘PUBG Mobile’ is one of the most downloaded games in history

The mobile device market is one of the most profitable for the video game industry. Even free proposals are generating millions of dollars through microtransactions. One of them is PUBG Mobile, which since its launch in 2018 has swept smartphones despite the fact that the competition between battle royale is quite strong. In fact recently became one of the most downloaded mobile games ever.

Tencent, the Chinese entertainment giant responsible for distributing PUBG Mobile, announced that the game already accumulates 1 billion downloads worldwide (via Reuters). Yes, you read that right. This figure not only makes it stand out on mobile devices, but in the entire video game industry. Furthermore, it shows that Tencent and PUBG Corp were right in their bet to bring Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds to smartphones and tablets.

Daniel ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, noted that PUBG Mobile downloads are proof that successful PC games can also succeed in the mobile sector. Another example of success is Fortnite, which curiously is the main rival of PUBG Mobile. However, the Epic Games title is experiencing a very particular situation due to the conflict with Apple. Recall that Fortnite is no longer available in the App Store for months.

PUBG Mobile boasts impressive numbers despite not being available in China

Although Tencent does not mention it, we have no doubt that the exit of Fortnite from the App Store greatly benefited PUBG Mobile, among other battle royales available on iOS. Another interesting issue is that PUBG Mobile, despite being developed by a company located in China, is not available in that country because the government did not authorize its monetization. The reason? The authorities considered that it was too violent.

So that, Tencent was forced to develop a PUBG Mobile clone named Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). It basically keeps much of the mechanics of the original game, but made some changes to pass Chinese government regulations. They even allowed players to carry over their progress to the new proposal. Of course, PUBG Mobile’s 1 billion downloads do not include those of Peacekeeper Elite.

