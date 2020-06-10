Video games are growing a lot thanks to the mobile terrain, and the titles dedicated to our small pocket computers are increasingly productive for their developers. Proof of this is that some have come to head the general income lists, not only on smartphones, on some occasion. That the figures that we bring you now are surprising, but not as much as very recently.

Sensor Tower has published its already classic application revenue ranking, with one column being unified and the other divided among the most popular mobile operating systems on the market. And at the forefront of global revenue, and the mobile world in general, we find ‘PUBG’, which recently joined Stadia for free. ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds’. The Bluehole game is the current absolute king of mobile phones.

No one enters more than PUBG on the mobile

Sensor Tower account in its income ranking for the month of May, already completed, that no other game or application managed to reap more income than ‘PUGB’ throughout the month. $ 226 million for a multiplayer shooter that, while not accomplishing rivals like Fortnite at the media level, is doing its job perfectly economically.

Despite having lost media pull, ‘Pokémon GO’ is in seventh position

The title is also especially popular in China, where 53% of the aforementioned $ 226 million comes from. The second country that contributes the most to Bluehole coffers is the United States, followed by Saudi Arabia. If we extrapolated the May data to the global calculation of the year, something that is not valid for practical purposes, we would speak of a title of almost 2,800 million dollars a year. Quite a feat.

Following ‘PUGB’ we come across the ‘Honor of Kings’ signed by the Chinese giant Tencent and which achieves a creditable second place with almost 205 million dollars in one month. Here you can see the push of his native country since 95% of this income comes from China, and 5% from abroad. And “half” of that “outside” comes from Thailand.

‘Roblox’, ‘Moster Strike’ and the slot ‘Coin Master’, by Moon Active, close the Top 5 games that entered the most in the past month of May. It is worth noting that despite not being constantly on the covers of the world of video games, ‘Pokemon GO’ still manages to stay in the seventh place in the ranking with 82.2 million dollars, not only its best month of 2020 but also the best month since September 2019.

Another special mention for Three Kingdoms Strategic, a title signed by Alibaba and which has only been available in China since last January. Despite this, it has managed to “raise” $ 85.4 million in its best month to date and already has almost $ 500 million in revenue since its launch. The mobile video game sector is experiencing an excellent moment, there is no doubt about it.

