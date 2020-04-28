         PUBG is now playable for free on Stadia, and FIFA will arrive in the fall

Google had called us today, April 28, for a new Stadia Connect in which to tell us news about its online video game platform. The day has arrived and at the hour on the dot, the video that presented what has already landed and what is to come was available, and thanks to him we know that PUBG is ready in Google Stadia, with cross-play and free game from the first moment.

Specifically, we are talking about PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Pioneer Edition. Inside we find not only the basic PUBG game but also Survivor Pass: Cold Front. A package flavored with what Google calls “Stadia Premiere Set” and which is available now, free of charge, for Stadia Pro users who, remember, have two months completely free.

PUBG arrives first, and FIFA will arrive in the fall

In addition to this PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Pioneer Edition, Stadia has announced more games for its platform that will be arriving little by little. For example, him Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that can already be enjoyed on other platforms. An EA game that will not be the only one to reach Stadia, like the aforementioned PUGB, but there will be two more games from the developer available.

FIFA will be one of themAlthough Google has not specified which version will be available on the Stadia platform at the time of its launch. We assume, since they talk about autumn, that it will be FIFA 21, and perhaps the games from previous seasons will also be available in Stadia. Another EA game to be added to Stadia will be the Madden NFL, a classic of American football that surely many of its fans will enjoy.

In addition to these EA titles, Stadia has announced some exclusive games for the platform such as Crayta, a fully multiplayer collaborative creation and sharing title that will be available for free this summer. We will also have the Get Packed, one of the titles announced by Stadia at launch and that is already on the platform at a price of 19.99 euros.

But there is more, as Stadia has shown small trailers of upcoming additions, specifically for May 1. We talk about the free titles for members of Stadia Pro and that include Zombie Army 4: Dead War, SteamWorld Heist and The Turing Test. All will be available to be claimed free of charge by Stadia Pro users this May 1st. So who will be the first to play PUBG?

