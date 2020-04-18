PUBG Corp. announced earlier this year ambitious plans for the esports of PLAYERUN ancla’S BATTLEGROUNDS. However, the competitive circuit of the Battle Royale will not be able to continue as planned due to the coronavirus.

The company has just confirmed the cancellation of the PUBG Global Series, as the pandemic complicates things too much to organize live face-to-face tournaments. Thus, all events planned for the competition will no longer occur. Fortunately, the studio already has an alternative.

Buy PUBG on Amazon and Green Man Gaming:

Coronavirus affected the PUBG Global Series

PUBG Corp. announced the PUBG Continental Series, an online competition to be held in place of the PUBG Global Series. On the other hand, the study will support the teams that were already part of the face-to-face event.

The 21 teams qualified for PGS: Berlin will receive $ 20,000 USD each as a reward for their dedication and effort. As its name implies, PUBG Continental Series will be a regional competition.

Their tournaments will take place in May, June and August in 4 regions (Asia, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America). A prize pool of $ 2.4 MDD will be distributed. The first tournament will be a charity event to combat COVID-19. It will be in May that $ 800,000 USD will be distributed in prizes.

Of the total, $ 100,000 will be donated to help those most in need during the pandemic. There will be another 4 regional tournaments in June and August, where $ 800,000 USD will also be distributed among the 4 regions.

To continue supporting PUBG esports in times of physical distancing, we’re canceling the PUBG Global Series and introducing the PUBG Continental Series online competition.

See our blog for more on the brand new tournament system https://t.co/nIR2yIu2WQ pic.twitter.com/YNVfAJtQWg – PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) April 17, 2020

“To add to the excitement, we took up the National Team challenge to offer a greater variety of rewards and fun for fans, as well as additional benefits for participating teams,” the study noted. More details of the online competition will be revealed soon.

In case you missed it: this is the new version of Vikendi and the next Survivor Pass of PUBG

PLAYERUN ancla’S BATTLEGROUNDS is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here you will find more information about him.

.