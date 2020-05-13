© SomosXbox

For a long time now, the PUBG community has been calling for an authentic ranked mode for the game. A few months ago, the ranks, or survival titles, that we could obtain by playing normal games, and in which positions could be scaled based on our performance in the games, were introduced in PUBG. However, it is now when PUBG will receive a ranked mode, which will have independent games and some different rules. We tell you:

Update 7.2 is now available on test servers and brings with it changes in weapon balance, new ways to play with fire and the long-awaited ranked mode. With ranked mode, PUBG players can finally test their skills against other players of the same level, going up (and down) in the ranks to get different rewards. And what is more important, bots will not be in ranked mode games.

A player’s rank will increase or decrease after each match based on their performance. Options for ranked mode include only TPP or FPP Squad modes. (We can also play with squads with fewer players, but within these modes). The games will have a maximum of 64 players. Qualifying matches will have no bots. There are additional requirements to start a ranked mode game. All squad members must meet these requirements to begin pairing. A squad cannot enter the queue if two players are too far apart in range (10 divisions maximum). Depending on their platform and region, players may need to reach a minimum level of Survival Mastery before qualifying for the ranking.

PUBG ranked mode rule set

Ranked mode matches will be played randomly in Erangel, Miramar or Sanhok. Ranking mode will work under your own game settings. Season 7 ranked settings include: Overall loot increase No crossbow spawning Red zone has been removed Glider has been removed Time and speed of the Blue Zone have been adjusted to increase the pace of play. Exact adjustments are subject to adjustment throughout the season and especially at the start of new seasons. Changes to the ranked mode rule set will be published through announcements

You can find more information about ranked mode, such as the different divisions there will be, or the rewards we can obtain, from here. Ranked games will open on normal game servers starting tomorrow.