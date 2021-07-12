Puado appreciates the trust

07/12/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

Joel gadea

One of the news of the summer in cave perica, already has the reaction of its protagonist. Today, in the club’s media, Javi puado acknowledged feeling “very happy & rdquor; for signing a new contract with the club in which he has been since he was 16 years old.

The striker, focused on the Spanish Olympic team, stressed that the fact of staying, “to continue helping and to be in Barcelona & rdquor; makes him “very happy”.

Club trust

“It is very special to be able to arrive young and go up, work in the lower categories and reach the first team. And now that they want me to continue helping is quite special. We had a difficult year, but we returned to Primera & rdquor ;, he added Handful, which last season became one of the proper names of the blue and white box and a fixture for the scheme of Vicente Moreno.

In reference to the Perica fans, the Spanish international, Handful I emphasize that “I have always felt loved, since the day I debuted & rdquor; and, especially, he emphasized last year, when Puado recognized that he felt his support. “Last year they supported me a lot and continuing with this hobby is a pride & rdquor ;.

On the individual level, Handful The objective has been “to help the team achieve its objectives: to keep Espanyol in the First Division & rdquor ;. However, the Espanyol attacker went further and pointed out that the Blue and Whites can go further: “We can do a good job in the Primera & rdquor ;, sentenced the forward, despite the fact that the squad knows“ that it will be a very difficult season & rdquor ;. In the long term, the Catalan stated that the main objective for him and for his teammates is none other than “to continue growing as a team and as a club & rdquor ;, starting from the season of his return to the elite of Spanish football.

Back to the swollen, Handful He urged them to “continue supporting, like last year, in good times and in difficult times & rdquor ;. Also, he wished his return to the RCDE Stadium, “to share the great moments that last year they couldn’t & rdquor; and called on them to “encourage a lot and be by the side of the & rdquor; in the season that starts next August.

Handful, who ended his contract in June 2022 and who rang to leave the Perica entity, has become a key player for the RCDE Stadium team and his renewal has caused the same joy and happiness in him as in the Perica parish, which see in the companion of Raúl De Tomás a banner for the next decade, which should be one of growth.