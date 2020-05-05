There is a record of 21 assaults against nursing personnel that occurred in 12 of the 32 entities in the country.

The bench of the Labor Party (PT) in the Senate proposed to punish up to a thousand days of fines for those who attack the medical personnel that attend the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico.

In the initiative, which was handed down to the united commissions of Justice and Legislative Studies, the imposition of sanctions ranging from 150 to 300 days of community work and up to 200 days of fine according to the provisions of the Federal Penal Code, is proposed, that is to say, is set based on the daily salary earned by the sentenced, or from one to three years in prison to anyone who, for reasons of employment or profession, violates the dignity, rights and freedoms of individuals.

The penalty will be increased by 50 percent, when discriminatory acts are carried out against medical, nursing, stretcher-bearers, ambulance drivers, surveillance personnel in hospital centers, population assistance personnel and civil protection personnel in case of emergencies.

When it comes to threats to health workers, suggests imposing 300 to 600 days of community service and up to 200 days fine.

Whereas, whoever causes physical damage to medical personnelYou will have to pay 700 to a thousand days of fines, as well as the payment of health costs for the care received by the affected person.

The parliamentary fraction coordinated by Senator Geovanna Bañuelos de la Torre, explained that in recent weeks doctors and nurses have had to get around insults, threats and assaults by relatives of the sick, neighbors or society in general.

“The crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic it has generated negative reactions from some sectors, who in an irresponsible and discriminatory attitude have attacked doctors and nurses for considering that they are carriers of the virus, “says the legislator.

For this reason, he stressed that it is necessary to sanction the behaviors against the Mexican toilets, since they are the first line of combat and containment of the coronavirus in the country.

“It is necessary to create specific criminal types that sanction acts of discrimination, threats and aggressions against them, especially those that endanger their physical integrity and his life“Specifies the senator.

The initiative registered in the Senate Gazette, indicates that according to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), there is a record of 21 assaults against nursing personnel that occurred in 12 of the 32 entities in the country.