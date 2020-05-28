SÃO PAULO – Former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) on Thursday (28) criticized the nomination of Attorneys General of the Republic (PGR) most voted in the triple lists of internal elections of the Federal Public Ministry. In an internet broadcast that debated democracy in Brazil, Dilma argued that the tradition started with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and continued in his government, reduces the “structure of checks and balances that must be within institutions “.

Former Presidents Dilma Rousseff and Lula

Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

“We are wrong when we accept a kind of union rule to appoint the attorney general from a triple list made by them,” said the ex-president, when asked what she would do differently during her administration in relation to the justice system. . “In Brazil, the one who is chosen and has the legitimacy of the popular mandate is considered to be less than the one who took an individual contest for a position. This goes against any constitutional principle of something like democracy. It is impossible for popular power, which is the foundation of democratic power, be considered minor. ”

Dilma also said that “nowhere in the world” the heads of organs of the Public Ministry are elected by members of the corporation itself. During her government, she lived with two attorney generals elected according to this tradition: Roberto Gurgel, who had held the post since the Lula government when she assumed the presidency, and Rodrigo Janot.

Both conducted investigations that caused turmoil in PT governments and, in the case of Dilma, contributed to her impeachment in 2016. Gurgel offered a complaint against members of the Lula government in the case of the monthly allowance. Under Janot, Operation Lava Jato opened 137 investigations in the Supreme Federal Court, whose targets were 5 ex-presidents and 93 parliamentarians, most of them from the government base.

The tradition of nominating the most voted candidate to the PGR was broken in 2017 by the then president Michel Temer (MDB). He indicated Raquel Dodge, the first woman to hold the position, who had taken second place in the internal consultation. Dilma’s statements come amid criticism of the performance of the current PGR, Augusto Aras, in the investigation that investigates a scheme for broadcasting fake news. Chosen by Bolsonaro last year, Aras was not among the most voted names by the MPF.

Dilma spoke in an online interview conducted by the Institute for the Reform of Relations between State and Company (IREE), by the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law (IDP) and by Editora Contracorrente, which has interviewed political leaders.

Federal police



Asked about the accusations against President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) of rigging the Federal Police for personal interests, Dilma defended the corporation’s shielding against political influences. She said that both the PF and the IRS must be protected, and that their equipment directly threatens democracy. “These two institutions (PF and Receita), in no way, can no longer be armored,” said Dilma. “They cannot become an instrument of political struggle, because that is where the democratic system breaks down.”

She also recalled that, while she was still in the government, she suffered accusations of equipping the corporation – and that today, although it has been demonstrated that this did not happen, some argue that it should have happened. “I think it is very difficult to try to speak or try to say that we should interfere. That is said for me and for (former Minister of Justice, José Eduardo) Cardozo”, said the ex-president.

Regarding the political scenario of the Bolsonaro government, the former president said that the best alternative for the democratic system in the country would be to build an opposition front with “broad sectors of society”. However, for her, the possibility that Bolsonaro will try a kind of “self-coup” is also likely. “Successive approaches cannot be ruled out. He makes an absurd today, tomorrow he says he was not understood and continues to do the absurd,” she says.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.