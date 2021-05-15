Psyllium seeds, excellent source of fiber to improve digestion

Digestion is a process in which the body breaks down food molecules and transforms them into nutrients, in order to generate energy. It intervenes in numerous aspects of health, well-being and body weight, which is why adequate fiber consumption plays a fundamental role. That is why all kinds of nutrition and health trends currently recommend the best sources of fiber. One of the most popular currently are psyllium seeds, which are considered the perfect ally to improve digestion, accelerate intestinal transit and are a great ally in weight loss. It is also considered a great ally to regulate blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and blood sugar. Also for obvious reasons it is one of the best natural laxative alternatives.

This form of fiber is made with seed husks of the Plantago ovata plant, an herb that is grown mainly in India. Also in some places it is usually known by the name of ispaghula. Psyllium is commonly used by people as a dietary supplement, and it is commonly found in the form of a husk, granules, capsules, and powder. Currently it is a product widely used in the food industry, manufacturers often add it to fortify breakfast cereals and it is widely used in healthy baked products. While its digestive and laxative benefits are most famous, research has shown that taking psyllium is beneficial for many parts of the human body, including the heart and pancreas. The good news is that its consumption is simple and benefits digestive and intestinal health in many ways, read on to learn about its immense therapeutic potential and go ahead and integrate it into your favorite juices and smoothies.

What are the digestive benefits of psyllium seeds?

One of the most great benefits of psyllium seeds lies in their laxative potential. It is linked to benefits in increasing water absorption in the gut and makes bowel movements much easier. That is why it is a great ally to promote regularity in bowel movements, without causing flatulence. Best of all, it is a safe and most effective natural remedy, based on this it can be used only once to relieve constipation, or it can be part of the daily diet to help promote regularity and overall digestive health.

There are medical studies that prove the benefits of consuming psyllium seeds, as a natural treatment to reduce symptoms and episodes related to the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Crohn’s disease. Both conditions are closely linked to intestinal irregularity. Research has also proven that psyllium seeds provide extraordinary prebiotic properties, essential for promoting the growth of healthy colonies of bacteria in the gut. It should be mentioned that this is not only related to good digestive health, a healthy colony of good bacteria in the digestive system it is essential for healthy immune function. In this way, the body will be able to better fight infections, inflammation will be reduced and healthy tissues and cells will benefit.

Among its most popular uses are its benefits to accelerate weight lossor, especially those with a chronic condition like diabetes. In addition to being good for your heart and blood sugar levels, psyllium seeds are the perfect dietary supplement for weight loss. In principle why promote the elimination of everything that the body does not needThey are also satiating and ideal to combat cravings and anxiety to eat. Integrating them in the diet will be of great help to avoid overeating The reason? Psyllium products in any of their presentations have the ability to absorb liquid in the body, which provides an outstanding feeling of fullness. As if that were not enough, it is a highly recommended addition to the diet of people with diabetes, it helps maintain a healthy balance of insulin and blood sugar (glucose).

The dose usually varies according to the presentation of your preference. In general, it is recommended to consume the product one to three times a day and always accompanied by a large glass of water, the normal dose is 5 grams per meal. Betting on integrating them as part of a balanced diet with abundant fruits and vegetables, experts emphasize the importance of ensuring the recommended intake of water and starting gradually so that the body gets used to the effects of fiber.

