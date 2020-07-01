Due to the pandemic, Facebook engagement is currently at 0.052 percent per post.

Engagement in social networks can be considered key to achieving objectives on these channels.

Data from Rival IQ reveal that due to the pandemic engagement on social media platforms has fallen, for example, in the case of Facebook it is now at 0.052 percent, while on Twitter it barely reaches 0.042 percent. For brands this certainly represents bad news as it implies that their posts will receive less interaction. However, there is a boost that can be obtained with the help of psychology. This time we will see some tips to generate engagement on social networks with your support.

To give a boost to social media engagement by leveraging psychology, here are some actions highlighted by Agorapulse that you can implement:

This first “trick” to boost social media engagement refers to the theory that consumers trust the people in charge. Using authorship in social media posts creates a lotion of being an expert, leader, or the only credible source of information.

To leverage the stunned brands can resort to actions such as the use of terms or phrases such as « tips from the experts » in their messages, « tips from experts » or other similar.

They can also write titles of the team members to be shown or of people in authority, for example, you can highlight that someone who refers to an important fact is Director of Marketing for X organization.

Supporting all claims with data, statistics and sources also helps in this recommendation. Likewise, it works to answer the audience’s questions about the product or topic in a publication.

Employ the psychology of color

Did you know that 85 percent of people choose a product based only on color? Colors have the ability to drive psychological responses, and brands can use them to fuel social media engagement.

As you know, there are various colors that affect the perception of a product or a brand, for example, red is a color that denotes anger, urgency, passion, energy and romance, while yellow is one that implies joy, happiness and peace. .

Color can play an important role in transmitting information, creating certain moods, and influencing the decisions people make. To properly use color psychology, think of elements such as the background colors that you will use when taking photos for social networks. Also consider the colors in your ads, the source notes that color ads are viewed 40 percent more than black and white ads.

You can also choose colors for your calls to action and stick to certain colors that stand out according to the seasons, for example, red and white at Christmas.

Leverage the power of social testing

If it is about psychological tricks, social tests can not miss to improve engagement on social networks and even boost other elements, such as sales.

Social testing is smart because it seems like you’re not really selling. You are simply showing people that their friends love a product. Or that thousands of people left positive reviews or made a purchase.

What can be done to bring social proof to your brand? Some of the most effective actions to implement can be asking your most loyal customers who owe positive reviews on your social networks, you can also request visitors to check-in as platforms like Facebook take this element as a reference in their algorithm to show activity to friends of visitors.

Finally, you can also ask your followers on social networks to share photos of themselves using your products and tagging the company.

Write persuasive content

Being persuasive is an action that people take on a frequent basis, even without realizing when we want something from someone else, for example, when we need someone’s favor. Therefore, it makes sense to try to persuade on social media instead of using cold and distant language hoping that audiences will contribute something in return.

In this sense, to achieve engagement on social networks it is necessary to make persuasive but representative content of the brand. If your brand has a playful tone, the content should be too.

To be more persuasive with posting on networks, consider starting messages with the most critical information. The first words that your followers come should be attractive and relevant.

Furthermore, the source also stresses that it is important to speak to audiences directly using expressions like « you » or « we » to create a bond.

The FOMO (Fear of missing something) can also be a great element to take advantage of here as it serves to detonate quick actions in the audience.

Finally, it is worth noting the use of the words « hypnotic » such as « imagine » or « believe ». These, according to the source, stimulate the subconscious bypassing people’s critical thinking process.

Work with the illusion of frequency

Finally, it is recommended that for engagement on social networks, work with the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon or the illusion of frequency, also known as frequency bias. This is the feeling that after seeing something for the first time, you start to see it everywhere. It’s kind of like when you want to buy a certain car, and then you start seeing that car everywhere. Of course, according to the source, in marketing, this is not always accidental.

In order to convey the illusion of the frequent, brands can take actions such as developing branding consistently through all their channels. This will make the brand appear larger and more established.

It is also appropriate to leverage remarketing campaigns with those who have already approached the brand through the website.

On the other hand, you can team up with other businesses or influencers to amplify the scope and use familiar language all the time.

