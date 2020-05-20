Psychologist’s Day: Why in Mexico is celebrated on May 20

Surely in the last days you heard about him Psychological DayAnd yes, this has its logic since today it is celebrated those great analytical thinkers and beings who are of great help in human existence. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to explain why Mexico celebrates it on this date, the May 20th.

Day of the Psychologist in Mexico

That’s right, without a doubt Psychologist Day is a very important date for these people who study the psyche and thanks to them they can be a great tool for people’s mental health. After this and to celebrate this unique day, we will explain why in Mexico it is celebrated on May 20.

The answer is very simple and full of great meaning, this because on that same date but in 1998 it was when the celebration was instituted by the National Federation of Schools, Societies and Associations of Psychologists of Mexico; it was chosen on that day because on that occasion the first license to practice the profession in the country was issued.

Psychologist’s Day: Why in Mexico is celebrated on May 20. (Photo courtesy of Psychoanalysis Consultation)

Data of psychology in Mexico

Without a doubt, a great story that supports the Day of the Psychologist. Another aspect that is of utmost importance to point out in this commemoration, and which the Faculty of Psychology explains, is that the teaching of this degree and the psychological research in Mexico began and consolidated at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

It is worth mentioning that in 1986, Ezequiel A. Chávez inaugurated the first Psychology course as an independent subject at the National Preparatory School. For the year 1937, a commission formed by Ezequiel Chávez, Eduardo García, Francisco Larroyo and Antonio Caso, elaborated in the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters the first study plan in Psychology, which was destined to offer the title of Master in Psychology.

