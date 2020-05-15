In times of social isolation, protective measures against Coronavirus are essential to help control the effects of the pandemic. But besides them and physical health care, there is another thing that needs attention and is little talked about: mental health.

Staying away from family, friends and the work environment can bring even more anxieties, fears and concerns than those already faced in everyday life. Crises of anxiety, depression and other conditions can arise at this time and need care and attention.

Thinking about the mental well-being of people who are in social isolation, the PSI RJ LIST, a news network in the area of ​​psychology in Rio de Janeiro, mobilized to offer free and online psychological counseling for those who need help with issues directly related to COVID-19 and the changes the pandemic has caused in people’s lives.

The list organization made a screening among its subscribers ensuring that everyone had active CRP and registration on the e-psi website – these are mandatory points for psychologists who want to attend from a distance.

There are 190 psychologists today who have seen and helped over 600 people online. The process is simple and the waiting time is, on average, one day after registration. Camila Almeida, creator of the project and responsible for screening patients, says that the request to participate is made via Instagram.

“In the first contact, I talk to the person trying to understand the demands that they bring, checking if they are really due to the pandemic, and explaining the rules of the project. After that, I forward to one of the qualified psychologists. These are two totally free consultations and ours waiting time for the first one is about a day “- she explains.

There is no participation fee and no obligation to continue consultations after the two initial free meetings. Due to the severity of the demands, many involving people with anxiety attacks, loss of appetite and insomnia, the professionals involved in the process are dedicated to serving everyone as soon as possible.

For those who are in need of help, or for professionals who want to make appointments, the registration is made in the list’s profile on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/psiriodejaneirorj and those who do not have Instagram can participate equally just click on the link that appears on Instagram of the PSI RJ LIST.

