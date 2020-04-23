The world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, but a group that may be suffering more than most “ordinary people” are high-performance athletes. After all, in addition to the covid-19, they face disappointment with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games and also with the difficulty of maintaining training at a high level without being able to leave the house. It is time to work even more on the psychological side, which influences big decisions.

Specialist in Sport Psychology and, among other jobs, psychologist of the Brazilian men’s volleyball team in winning the gold medal in Rio, in 2016, Gilberto Gaertner warns of the need to maintain the routine.

“A fundamental point at this point is to maintain a daily work routine, with well-defined schedules. It takes time to train, time for leisure, socializing and taking care of your own health and your family,” explained the psychologist .

Gaertner believes that the athlete needs to maintain concentration even when they would be competing if there was no quarantine. “But always with balance, to avoid accentuated stress, an exhaustion and this can make the person drop things and enter a situation of discouragement, which can even start depressive cases”, he pondered.

The problem is that most athletes do not have a complete structure for their activities at home. The way is to adapt and never slow down, after all, in addition to the pressure to keep well physically, athletes suffer, like the rest of the world, from concerns about their health and, especially, family members, especially those who are in the risk group.

“This can cause great anxiety, for not being able to do what you want and the way you want. The athlete can slow down and change the pace, because he understands that the difficulties are very intense”, explained the psychologist.

Some athletes are working mentally to make it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, like gymnast Arthur Nory. There are also those who work to be at a high level in the competition for places for the Games or simply to do well in the competitions that will come ahead, like football players.

