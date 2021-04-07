Psychologist Jordan Peterson infuriates Marvel because they compare him to Red Skull in a comic – Tomatazos

Jordan B. Peterson, a Canadian clinical psychologist and professor, rose to world fame a few years ago for opposing a law in his country that would force people to use the pronouns chosen by trans people; the eloquence and elegance with which he opposed progressive ideas (or as they are derisively called, “politically correct” made it gain thousands of followers around the world; Some described him as a defender of common sense while others saw him as a danger, since he seemed to justify certain radical groups in the United States, linked to white supremacism and the extreme right.

The reason why the admired and despised psychologist has made news today is that he discovered that a new Marvel comic parodied some of his phrases and ideas on the character of Red Skull, a classic Captain America villain who is also a Nazi. On the one hand, this is not the first time that Peterson has been accused of fostering ideas akin to Nazism, and it is not the first time that a person has been caricatured to mock his ideas and avoid the fatigue of refuting them.

The comic in question was written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, American journalist and educator who since 2016 works as a screenwriter for Marvel Comics; Before entering the comic book world, he wrote on cultural issues for The Village Voice, Washington City Paper, and Time, and has won several awards for his books.

The first image Peterson shared, accompanied by the phrase “What the hell?” (What the hell?) Shows Red Skull on a laptop monitor, with the titles “Ten Rules for Life”, “Chaos and Order”, “Karl Lueger’s Genius” and “The Feminist Trap”, which are obvious references to the book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq – Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

Then he shared another panel of the comic where we see Captain America talking about the influence of Red Skull on young people, and we can almost imagine that he could be referring to Jordan B. Peterson, because in this version of the villain, he offers readings on the Internet:

It is the same for everyone. Youths. Weak. Looking for a purpose. I found the flag, you found the badge. They found [Red] Skull. It tells you what you have always wanted to hear. Which are secretly great. That the whole world is against them. That if they really are men, they will fight.

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic that presents a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch-villain Red Skull?

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd – Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

The reactions went even further, as one user compared Jordan Peterson’s “official biography” to the origin story of Batman’s villain, Scarecrow, to which the psychologist replied that there is no such official biography:

I don’t have an “official bio” and I was thinner than that. And not so high.

I don’t have an “official biography” and I was thinner than that. And not as tall. https://t.co/VuEGjYKl5X – Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

The Opindia site shared the news that Peterson was shocked by the comparison that was made of him to Red Skull, and he commented:

It’s hard not to be surprised by the sheer surreality of the time we live in …

It’s hard not to be shocked by the sheer surreality of the time we inhabit … https://t.co/vOKqBStaDo – Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

It is obvious that Jodan B. Peterson She is not happy with Marvel and with the comic book author for the way his ideas have been parodied, but it is a risk that he faced from the first moment he decided to oppose movements such as feminism, the fight for trans rights. and gender studies. Although caricaturing and putting people with whom one disagrees in Manichean terms does not seem the best either.

